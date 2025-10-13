Soccsksargen schools adopt blended learning as authorities conduct safety checks

GENERAL SANTOS CITY ( MindaNews / 13 October 2025 ) — Schools across Soccsksargen (SOX) have shifted to blended and asynchronous learning modes as local governments suspended face-to-face classes to allow safety inspections following Friday’s magnitude 7.6 earthquake and continuing aftershocks.

In General Santos City, the local government announced that classes will shift to asynchronous learning on Monday, October 13, and Tuesday, October 14, while engineers assess school buildings for structural integrity.

Local authorities urged parents, students, and school personnel to follow official announcements and prioritize safety as learning continues online. (Guia Rebollido / MindaNews)

A public advisory posted on the city government’s Facebook page on October 12 stated that the suspension aims to allow for “a comprehensive structural inspection and safety assessment of all school facilities” and to “safeguard the mental and emotional well-being of students, teachers, and non-teaching personnel.”

Similarly, the Sarangani Provincial Information Office (PIO) reported that Governor Rogelio D. Pacquiao issued Executive Order No. 32, Series of 2025, suspending face-to-face classes province-wide on the same dates and directing the implementation of alternative learning modalities.

The order also said government work is continuing as usual and that face-to-face classes will resume after engineers complete inspections and issue written clearances.

Several municipalities in South Cotabato also announced one-day class suspensions for Monday, October 13, to allow time for structural assessments.

Polomolok Mayor Bernie D. Palencia, through an October 12 Facebook post, said students should shift to asynchronous and online learning for the day, while Tantangan Mayor Timee G. Torres-Gonzales issued a similar advisory.

Kidapawan Mayor Pao Evangelista and Norala, via its Municipal PIO, likewise ordered a one-day suspension, allowing schools to implement alternative or blended learning modalities.

However, in Sultan Kudarat, Governor Datu Pax Ali S. Mangudadatu, in an October 12 post, announced on his official Facebook page that earlier class and government work suspensions have been lifted in the province.

Students and personnel have been allowed to return to schools and offices while authorities continue to monitor buildings and aftershocks. (Guia A. Rebollido/MindaNews)