Siblings blame organizers for trail runner’s death

The wake for the fallen runner Jessie James Manatad at the Sr. San Elias Chapel in Barangay 4 in San Francisco, Agusan del Sur. MindaNews photo by CHRIS V. PANGANIBAN

SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 11 October) — The siblings of a runner who died during the Mt. Magdiwata Ultra Trail Run (MMUT) 2025 on October 5–6 have blamed the organizers for allegedly failing to provide adequate medical assistance along the 50-kilometer course.

Sylver Joy Manatad Dinaya and Raquel Irish Manatad Ramientos — health workers at the D.O. Plaza Memorial Hospital (DOPMH)— said their brother, Jessie James Manatad, 34, could have survived had there been doctors or nurses stationed along the trail.

“This would not have happened if a doctor or even a nurse were readily available to attend to runners needing emergency medical attention,” Dinaya said in an interview at the wake of her brother, who worked as a computer maintenance technologist at DOPMH.

The sisters criticized the main organizer, the San Francisco Water District (SFWD), for its alleged lapses, including the absence of basic medical supplies such as a portable oxygen tank, ice packs, a spinal board, and a cradle to assist runners in distress.

Ramientos said these medical supplies are crucial for responding to runners showing symptoms of dehydration or heat stroke.

They claimed their brother struggled to breathe as rescuers boarded him on a motorcycle that navigated the rugged terrain to reach the nearest ambulance.

The sisters said they received photos and videos from friends and fellow runners during the wake at the Sr. San Elias Chapel in Barangay 4, San Francisco town, showing their brother only wearing an oxygen mask even as he was already in need of intubation.

“It took them more than an hour to reach the nearest ambulance, and he was already unconscious without being intubated,” Ramientos said, adding that her brother died from heat stroke and dehydration.

She also pointed out that rescuers from the San Francisco Emergency Response (SAFER) team of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office were trained only in Basic Life Support, unlike medical practitioners who undergo years of training in emergency response.

The victim’s cousin, Maria Glaiza Comendador, clarified that the family was not out to pin blame but wanted to raise awareness. “We only want to remind organizers and runners alike to be fully prepared for these kinds of events that could have been preventable,” she said.

In a statement, the SFWD defended its handling of the event, saying it had been “carefully planned and coordinated with concerned local authorities, medical teams, and support personnel to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all participants.”

“However, despite all safety measures in place, unforeseen circumstances occurred that were beyond anyone’s control,” the statement read.

SFWD General Manager Elmer Luzon said the incident was handled with “urgency, cooperation, and adherence to safety protocols.”

He cited coordination between the race organizers, medical teams, the SAFER unit of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and the Red Cross.

Luzon denied claims circulating online that Manatad was forced to walk seven kilometers after collapsing. He said the runner was immediately fetched by a habal-habal motorcycle from the station where he was first seen struggling to breathe and was brought down to Sitio Sumugbong, where an ambulance awaited to take him to DOPMH.

He also refuted reports that no oxygen support was available, saying a Red Cross responder placed an oxygen mask on Manatad within two minutes after he showed signs of collapse. Manatad died at the hospital the following day.

Luzon added that six other runners between kilometers 38 and 40 were safely evacuated by vehicle after failing to meet the intermediate cut-off time. “As per race guidelines, they were assisted and transported to ensure their well-being and proper course management.” (Chris V. Panganiban/MindaNews)