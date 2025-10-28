Shots fired as gunmen surround Tipo-Tipo, Basilan town hall

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 28 October) — Gunshots rang at the vicinity of the Tipo-Tipo municipal hall early morning Tuesday as gunmen surround the building in an apparent effort to pressure local authorities to give up the suspects in the October 21 killing of a village councilman at the Lamitan City bus terminal.

Basilan Governor Mujiv Hataman said there have been no casualties as of 10 am Tuesday but said tension remains high as government troops start pouring in to confront the gunmen, some of whom are said to be rogue members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF), the armed wing of the Moro Islamic Liberation front.

Officials confer what to do outside the Tipo-Tipo municipal hall on Monday (26 October 2025). L-R: Vice Mayor Omar Tokong of neighboring Al-Barka town, Dr. Nur Khan Istarul (2nd district provincial board member and son of Tipo-Tipo Mayor Ingatun Istarul), former Basilan Vice Gov. Alrasheed Sakkalahul, and ABC President Bhin Dalun (of Brgy. Badja). Photo courtesy of Dr. Istarul

“An armed confrontation erupted around 7:00 AM today between government forces and lawless elements reportedly backed by MILF within the downtown area of Tipo-Tipo Municipality,” Tipo-Tipo mayor Tong Istarul stated in a Facebook post.



Istarul posted that gunfire continue to be heard as of 10 AM within the residential areas of the town proper. Istarul said he has already suspended work and classes in all levels on Tuesday. Government employees were also advised to work from home, Istarul said.

District 2 Board Member Dr. Nhur Khan Istarul, in a statement, said the gunmen want to avenge the killing of Barangay Baguindan Kagawad Nadzri Tarahin at the Lamitan City bus terminal last October 21, 2025.

Two suspects have been arrested by policemen following hot pursuit operations. Authorities, however, have declined to identify the two.

Meanwhile, Basilan Gov. Mujiv Hataman has been managing meetings with sector leaders, the military, some MILF leaders, and the Coordinating Committee on Cessation of Hostilities (CCCH), the joint body made up of members of the Government of the Philippines (GPH) and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) that works to implement and monitor peace and ceasefire agreements.

Hataman has reached out to MILF leaders to ask for their help in de-escalating the situation.

“Nananawagan ako sa ating mga kababayan sa Tipo-Tipo na manatiling mahinahon at makipagtulungan sa mga awtoridad para sa kapayapaan at kaligtasan ng lahat (I am calling upon our people in Tipo-Tipo to remain calm and cooperate with authorities for everyone’s peace and safety),” Hataman said. (Frencie L. Carreon, with reports from Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)