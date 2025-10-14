Sara distances herself from Kiko Barzaga; Says ‘Congressmeow’ his own man

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews/14 October)–Vice-President Sara Duterte said Tuesday, October 14 that she has no control over Cavite 4th District Rep. Kiko Barzaga.

“Hindi ko pakawala si Kiko Barzaga (Kiko Barzaga is not doing my bidding),” she said.

“I do not control Cong. Kiko Barzaga. He is his own person. He has his own principles, and he has his own free will,” she said.

Vice President Sara Duterte, photographed last 27 June 2025 as she spoke to journalists after the oath-taking ceremony of her brother, Davao City Vice Mayor Sebastian Duterte. MindaNews file photo by MANMAN DEJETO

The Vice President made the comment in a press conference in Zamboanga City where she was invited as the guest of honor at the Universidad de Zamboanga Library.

But Duterte said there is nothing wrong with what Barzaga is doing because the controversial congressman, known in social media as ‘Congressmeow’ for his avowed fondness for cats, is only practicing his freedom of speech and expression.

“Kilala ko siya (I know him) because of the campaign in Cavite in 2022 dahil UniTeam siya (because he is part of UniTeam),” she said.

“Ang pagkakaalam ko, ang mga magulang nya hindi sila for the UniTeam. And maalala ko, ang mga magulang nya, ay Sara, but Cong. Kiko Barzaga, ang last time ko syang nakausap ay doon sa rally ng UniTeam sa kanila sa Dasmarinas, Cavite (As far as I know, his parents did not support the Uniteam and I remember his parents were Sara supporters. I last spoke with Cong Kiko Barzaga at a campaign rally of the Uniteam at their bailiwick in Dasmarinas, Cavite),” Duterte said.

The vice-president was asked whether the congressman was aligned with her, given his opposition to the president.



Barzaga has been vocally and aggressively opposing the president’s policies, often delivering sharp criticisms in public statements and legislative debates. This has made him one of the most outspoken critics of the administration, drawing both support and controversy from various political sectors.





Meanwhile, Duterte called the protest call for President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr to resign as pointless.



“Di mag-reresign yan (He won’t resign),” she said referring to Marcos Jr. adding that president’s father, the late President Ferdinand Marcos, Sr., even extended his term.



“I never said Marcos resign. Ang sinabi ko, magpa-drug test siya (what I said was for him to undergo a drug test),” Duterte said.



“I never asked PBBM to resign,” she said. “I’m asking him to do his job.”



Duterte also blasted her critics for repeatedly referring to her as a brat, “lukaret”(insane), pro-China, pro confidential funds, in the hope that, she said, one of the descriptions will stick and damage her reputation. (Frencie L. Carreon/ MindaNews)