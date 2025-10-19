Rescuers search for missing couple in Bukidnon-Davao road collapse

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 19 October) — Rescuers are searching for a couple riding a tricycle locally known as “bao-bao” who was cruising the highway in Quezon town, Bukidnon when a portion of the four-lane highway linking the cities of Cagayan-Malaybalay-Valencia-and Davao collapsed at around 7:55 p.m. on a rainy Saturday, the information officer of Quezon said.

Lyle Justine Egay, public information officer of Quezon, told MindaNews in a telephone interview Sunday morning that rescuers found the tricycle laden with vegetables at the bottom of the landslide area and are concentrating their search in the vicinity.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Region 10 and local authorities in Quezon town have suggested alternative routes as highway along Sitio Kipolot in Barangay Palacapao, Quezon rendered the Cagayan-Davao highway impassable to all types of vehicles.

“Surely this landslide would affect the flow of container vans traffic between Davao and Cagayan de Oro. Already, scores of passenger buses are now stranded in both sides of the highway creating a traffic congestion in the landslide area,” Egay said.

Rescuers search for the couple who was reported missing while passing through a portion of the highway in Quezon town, Bukidnon that collapsed Saturday night, 18 October 2025. Alternative routes have been suggested by the Department of Public Works and Highways. Photo courtesy of LGU Quezon/ Justine Lyle Egay

He said one possible route thought by DPWH engineers is opening up a dirt road beside the affected area for vehicles to pass.

Meanwhile, the DPWH 10 2nd Engineering office advised motorists and owners of light vehicles traveling from Cagayan de Oro to Davao to go via Valencia City passing through San Fernando, Bukidnon to Talaingod, Davao del Norte, to Tagum and Davao City or take the reverse route from Davao City to Cagayan de Oro.

A portion of the Davao to Cagayan de Oro highway in Quezon town, Bukdinon that collapsed Saturday night. Photo courtesy of LGU Quezon

From Camp 1 Maramag to Bukidnon to Davao City, travelers are urged to travel via the Junction of Bukidnon -Davao City road to the North Cotabato boundary –Carmen-Kabacan-Matalam-Kidapawan-Digos-Davao.

Other routes to Davao City from Cagayan de Oro, though longer are via Butuan or from Cagayan de Oro to Barangay Puntian in Quezon, Bukidnon, to Arakan, North Cotabato via Katipunan to Davao City or Arakan via Kidapawan City.

In a statement, the DPWH said it has mobilized teams to assess the damaged road portion, following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s directive to “ensure complete mobility and interprovince connectivity for motorists and movement of essential goods” between the two regions – Northern Mindanao and the Davao region.

DPHW Secretary Vince Dizon ordered the temporary closure of the road while the government investigates. It said the DPWH shall provide a recommendation based on the results of the investigation. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)