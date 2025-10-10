Quake damages structures in Agusan del Sur

The upper portion of the Philippine Normal University in Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur, sustains damage after the 7.4-magnitude quake that struck Davao Oriental on Friday, October 10, 2025, and jolted some parts of Visayas and Mindanao. Photo courtesy of John Sahay

SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews/ 10 October)—Several structures in Agusan del Sur province were damaged due to the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that jolted Mindanao on Friday morning.

The approach road of a newly constructed bridge in Barangay Zillovia in Talacogon town showed cracks.

In Prosperidad, a portion of the building of the Philippine Normal University Mindanao was also damaged

Immediately after the quake, Gov. Santiago Cane Jr. ordered the suspension of classes and work throughout the province while engineering teams conducted inspections on all buildings.

Work and classes can resume once the integrity of structures is certified safe for occupancy, he added in his announcement posted on his social media page.

At the height of the quake, some 100 students at Agusan del Sur National High School here fainted in the rush to scamper for safety in San Francisco, Agusan del Sur..

“We raced towards one of the doors of our classroom on the third floor,” a Grade 9 student said.

A grade 7 student of the same school said she fainted after crying hard in panic. She added three of her classmates also fainted.

Students who are trained members of the emergency response team help in carrying the students who fainted to patient transport vehicles of the San Francisco Emergency Response of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

Mayor Grace Carmel Paredes-Bravo also declared suspension of classes in all levels while local government employees may opt to work from home. (Chris V. Panganiban/MindaNews)