PHOTO ESSAY: Landslide at the Zigzag Road in Quezon, Bukidnon

The landslide in Quezon, Bukidnon on Saturday evening carved a big portion of the Zigzag Road in Barangay Palacapao, rendering the highway impassable to all kinds of vehicles. Photo courtesy of LGU-Quezon

A DPWH personnel warns motorists not to proceed to the landslide area. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Buses from Bukidnon and from Davao City cannot get past the landslide area, and have to turn back. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

The crew of a stranded bus takes time to rest while waiting for instruction how to proceed. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Passengers disembark and walk to the other side of the highway, past the landslide area, so they can board the waiting bus on the other side and continue with their journey. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

But the walk is not easy as they climb up and down a mountain trail, with children and cargo in their hands, to get to the other side. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Negotiating a steep hillside to avoid the landslide area. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Motorcycles are the only vehicles that are able to cross the damaged portion of the highway, but the riders have to navigate through a steep hillside. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Personnel from DPWH, Quezon LGU, police and military search for the missing couple Ely and Thelma Ubatay, who happened to be passing through the area aboard their “bao-bao” (foreground) when the landslide happened. Photo courtesy of Quezon LGU

A dog and its handler help out in the search for the missing. Photo courtesy of Quezon LGU

Vegetable vendors along the highway in Buda and Marahan in Davao City complain of the low sales as there have been no travellers passing by their stalls since Saturday evening. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO