Panicked Agusan students back to school

SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 15 Oct) — Following the chaos caused by the strong earthquake that struck many parts of Mindanao Friday last week, normalcy has returned to Bayugan National Comprehensive High School (BNCHS) in Bayugan City, Agusan del Sur as students resumed in-person classes starting Wednesday.

Students of Bayugan National Comprehensive High School resume attending classes on Wednesday (15 October 2025). Photo courtesy of Franz Arno Paway, Grade 11 BNCHS student.

The calm scene at the BNCHS campus was a sharp contrast to the panic that broke out during the magnitude 7.4 earthquake in the waters off Manay, Davao Oriental. Just 15 minutes after finishing a routine earthquake drill, students were terrified as the ground suddenly began to shake for real.

The incident was documented by Grade 11 student Jenro Mark Calo Jalop, associate editor of The Horizon, the school’s official publication. His feature, Drill Turns Real: M7.4 Quake Strikes BNCHS Amid Earthquake Drill, detailed the frightening turn of events.

Jalop relayed to Mindanews that only a few students attended Wednesday’s classes.

After last Friday’s strong earthquake, some BNCHS students and teachers remain hesitant to return to school, particularly to the former Special Program in the Arts (SPA) building, which now houses several Senior High School classes.

Concerns were raised over visible cracks and possible structural damage. Grade 11 student Bem Bryan Albarico expressed fear after seeing photos of damaged walls and scattered debris in classrooms.

“I’m still scared because the SPA building seems structurally questionable. There are cracks and debris, and I don’t feel safe,” Jalop quoted Albarico as saying.

Grade 11 adviser Realyn Paran also shared her concern. While she welcomed the resumption of classes, she admitted to feeling anxious, especially as a pregnant teacher assigned to a third-floor classroom in the same building.

“It’s a mix of relief and worry. I want to ensure my students feel safe, but I also have to consider my condition and the safety of the environment,” Paran said.

All other elementary and secondary schools in Agusan del Sur were also told to resume face-to-face classes as directed by Gov. Santiago Cane Jr.

Bayugan City Mayor Kirk Asis issued Executive Order No. 85, s. 2025 lifting the suspension of classes in all public and private schools beginning October 15. Similarly, BNCHS has issued School Memorandum No. 59, s. 2025, announcing the phased resumption of face-to-face classes.

Under the memorandum, in-person classes will resume for students in the Science, Technology and Engineering (STE), and Special Program in Journalism (SPJ) and Special Program in the Arts (SPA), as well as for Grade 9 regular sections. Meanwhile, students in the SPS program and Grades 7 and 8 regular sections will continue with modular or online distance learning due to ongoing classroom rehabilitation.

Additionally, all Senior High School and Grade 10 regular classes will remain in modular or online learning to allow their teachers to participate in the Philippine Red Cross’ Psychological First Aid (PFA) training.

Both the executive order and school memorandum were released after the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC), City Engineering Office, and Schools Division of Bayugan City reported no significant structural damages found on school facilities and are deemed safe for occupancy and use after the said agencies’ thorough inspections and assessments.

All other public schools in the province were told to resume classes starting October 15, Wednesday as Gov. Santiago Cane, Jr. issued Executive Order 49 lifting the suspension of classes declared on October 10 due to the strong quake.

The order released on October 14, recommended the Schools Division Superintendent and City Division Superintendent the resumption of in-person classes after a thorough coordination and on-site evaluation jointly conducted by local government units, city and municipal engineering offices and the Division Disaster Risk Reduction and Management teams.

An assessment by the team confirmed that most schools sustained only minor, non-critical structural damage with no incidents of collapsed or high risk buildings with affected areas have been cordoned off while safe classrooms and facilities were cleared for occupancy. (Chris V. Panganiban / MindaNews)