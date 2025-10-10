Panic grips GenSan schools as magnitude 7.4 quake shakes Mindanao

Students gather under a tent by the guard house at a public school in General Santos City after classes were suspended early Friday due to the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that shook Mindanao. MindaNews photo by GUIA REBOLLIDO

GENERAL SANTOS CITY ( MindaNews / 10 October ) – Panic erupted in classrooms across General Santos City Friday morning as a powerful earthquake off Davao Oriental rattled Mindanao, sending students fleeing and prompting emergency responders to rush to schools to assist those affected.

Christina Tuazon, a 22-year-old student from Gensantos Foundation College Inc., said she had just arrived on the second floor of her building when the ground began shaking.

“Di pa unta mi mugawas sa among mga room pero nikusog man gud, unya dugay baya kaayo niundang. Nagdecide nako una una nga mugawas na jud kos among room kay simbako ba akong naalala man gud ang sa Cebu,” she told MindaNews.

(We weren’t planning to leave our rooms, but the shaking got stronger and lasted a long time. I decided to go out first because I remembered what happened in Cebu.)

Students were unable to follow the duck, cover, and hold technique as panic spread. “Daghan sad [nakuyapan] kay nagpanic naman gud tanan, kay ang iba magbaba pa gikan 4th floor ang iban nya mag-guot pag abot sa hagdanan ba. Unya bisan unsa nay nagsulod sa huna huna,” Tuazon said.

(Many also fainted because everyone was panicking; some had to come down from the 4th floor, and others were crowding at the stairs. All sorts of thoughts ran through our minds.)

Similar panic unfolded at Holy Trinity College, where several students suffered hyperventilation and fainting spells during a morning assembly. Emergency Medical Services immediately responded, providing oxygen and calming interventions.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) General Santos City said in its Facebook post that it also coordinated with school officials and offered psychological first aid.

“The situation is now under control,” the BFP said.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported that the magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck at 9:43 a.m., with its epicenter located 48 kilometers northeast of Manay, Davao Oriental, at a depth of 23 kilometers.

The quake was felt at moderate intensity in General Santos and across other parts of the SOCCSKSARGEN region.

Following the tremor, city authorities in General Santos and other localities across SOCCSKSARGEN suspended all classes and work in government offices for the day as a precaution.

“In view of the recent earthquake and to ensure the safety of all students and employees, classes in all public and private schools and work in government offices are suspended on October 10 to allow thorough structural inspections,” City Mayor Lorelie Geronimo-Pacquiao said in a public advisory.

Private companies and business establishments were also strongly advised to suspend operations to allow similar safety inspections of their premises.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office conducted area assessments across public and private establishments, while the City Engineer’s Office dispatched technical teams to check government buildings.

BFP teams inspected high-rise buildings for cracks, foundation shifts, and fire hazards.

As of Friday afternoon, authorities reported no major damage or serious injuries, but residents were advised to remain alert for aftershocks and report any visible hazards. (Guia Rebollido / MindaNews)