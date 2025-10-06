Norala suspends face-to-face classes to mark World Teachers’ Day

Photo courtesy of Municipality of Norala Facebook page

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 06 October) — The municipal government of Norala has suspended face-to-face classes on October 6 in all public and private schools to mark the celebration of World Teachers’ Day.

The directive, issued by Municipal Mayor Clemente Fedoc under Executive Order No. 28, series of 2025, aims to allow teachers to observe the annual occasion without the responsibility of conducting regular classes.

The announcement was made on Sunday, October 5, through the official Facebook page of the Norala Public Information Office.

The mayor acknowledged the vital role of educators in shaping the youth and recognized their contributions to community development.

“It is fitting to provide teachers in Norala with an opportunity to celebrate this special day without the responsibility of conducting face-to-face classes,” Fedoc stated in the executive order.

The move also aligns with Republic Act No. 10743, which designates October 5 of every year as National Teachers’ Day and encourages schools nationwide to hold activities honoring teachers.

While physical classes are suspended, schools are encouraged to implement alternative learning modalities such as online activities or the distribution of learning materials.

The suspension coincides with nationwide and global observances honoring the teaching profession.

World Teachers’ Day, established by UNESCO in 1994, is observed annually to celebrate the dedication and commitment of teachers worldwide. (Guia A. Rebollido/MindaNews )