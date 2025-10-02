No politics involved in delay of Mindanao Railway Project, says MinDA chief

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 2 Oct) — The chair of the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) said that politics is not a factor in the delay of the implementation of the Mindanao Railway Project (MRP).

MinDA chair Leo Tereso Magno speaks during a press conference at the Mindanao Development Forum 2025 at the Dusit Thani Hotel in Davao City on Wednesday (1 October 2025). MindaNews photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV

In an interview on the sidelines of the opening of the two-day Mindanao Development Forum 2025 at the Dusit Thani Hotel here on Wednesday, Leo Tereso Magno said several flagship projects across Mindanao are being implemented despite the feud between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte.

“I don’t think so. I wouldn’t want to put politics here because there are flagship projects in Mindanao that still receive funding from the national government,” Magno said.

The railway project was among the flagship projects under the “Build, Build, Build” program of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte, and is one of the major infrastructure developments in the Davao Region, including this city, the political stronghold of the influential Duterte family.

The 102-kilometer Tagum City-Davao City-Digos City (TDD) segment is the first phase of the 1,550-kilometer railway that aims to connect the key cities of Davao, Butuan, Surigao, Cagayan de Oro, Iligan, Cotabato, Zamboanga, and General Santos upon its completion.

According to Magno, the lack of funding for the railway project’s construction in the proposed national budget for 2026 was due to the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) failure to complete the updated feasibility study.

He said MinDA is willing to take the lead in identifying potential funding sources to commence the construction of the railway system’s first TDD segment, particularly through the public-private partnership, during the current administration.

“We have been consistent in making our announcement that we are waiting for this because if funds cannot be allocated, we are willing to spearhead looking for private sector participation in Mindanao railway,” Magno said.

The official added that the DOTr needs to update the feasibility study conducted during the previous Duterte administration, noting that it must be reassessed to determine its relevance to current conditions.

He also pointed out that the original study was designed for a diesel-powered, single-track system intended for passenger trains, while the current needs call for an electric-powered, dual-track system capable of accommodating both passenger and cargo trains.

“It shouldn’t be passenger trains. We prefer cargo or freight trains, so we can contribute to the value chain in transporting goods from farms to marketplaces. The cost of transporting goods should be lower so that food prices can also be more affordable,” Magno said.

Last October 2023, then-Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista announced that the Philippine government would no longer pursue negotiations with the Chinese government for official development assistance.

According to the DOTr, the cost of the entire TDD line is pegged at ₱81.7 billion.

The stations of the proposed segment will be located in Tagum, Carmen, and Panabo in Davao del Norte; Mudiang, Maa, and Toril in Davao City; and Santa Cruz and Digos City in Davao del Sur.

DOTr said the TDD segment will reduce travel time between Tagum and Digos from 3.5 hours to 1.3 hours and will provide “passengers safe, fast, and reliable transport options on the TDD commuter line.”

The railway project was originally targeted to be completed in 2021. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)