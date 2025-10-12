No face-to-face classes in Agusan del Sur on Monday

Students wait for a ride home in San Francisco, Agusan del Sur. MindaNews file photo by H. MARCOS C. MORDENO

SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 12 October) – Several schools in Agusan del Sur will not resume face-to-face classes on Monday (October 13) while awaiting safety clearance from authorities inspecting their school buildings.

This came after Gov. Santiago Cane, in his social media page, told school heads throughout the province to determine whether to resume classes or not on Monday if they find their school buildings safe.

Classes were suspended on Friday noon following a magnitude 7.4 earthquake off Manay town in Davao Oriental.

“I am appealing to our Schools Division Superintendent, school heads and other concerned safety officers in the whole province to have your school buildings thoroughly inspected and assure building integrity before they are used again for classroom instruction,” Cane said.

Most of the public and private schools have already announced the shift to online modular classes until further notice in light of continuous aftershocks felt in the entire province.

The Agusan del Sur National High School (ASNHS) in San Francisco town, where some 100 students fainted during the quake and were rushed to health centers and hospitals, has announced that starting Monday it will temporarily shift to a Modular Distance Learning Modality, with both synchronous and asynchronous sessions.

“This is in consideration of the traumatic experiences brought about by the earthquake last Oct. 10, 2025 (and its recent aftershocks) and the pending inspection report on our school facilities,” said Venus A. Decinilla-Bajao, Principal IV of ASNHS.

“All teachers and staff shall work from home as we continue learning in the safest way possible. Distribution and retrieval of modules, as well as online coordination with parents and students, will proceed as scheduled under the guidance of the advisers,” Bajao said in the school’s social media page.

“This temporary adjustment aims to prioritize everyone’s safety, mental well-being, and learning continuity. Let’s continue to support and care for one another as we heal and move forward together,” she added. (Chris V. Panganiban/MindaNews)