Navy intercepts vessel with ₱6.2M worth of smuggled food products from Sabah

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 2 Oct) — The Western Mindanao Naval Command (WMNC) intercepted various undocumented food products valued at ₱6.2 million from Tawau, Sabah in Malaysia aboard a motor launch on Monday.

M/L Fatima Radzna-J is temporarily docked at the Naval Station Romulo Espaldon in Zamboanga City. WMNC photo

Lt. Commander Chester Ross Cabaltera, WMNC spokesperson, told MindaNews over the phone that Navy sailors were able to apprehend a motor launch that transported undocumented goods off Sitangkai and Sibutu Islands in Tawi-Tawi.



Navy personnel observed M/L Fatima Radzna-J on Sept. 29 unloading cargoes in Sitangkai Lagoon. As the sailors conducted a routine visit, board, search, and seizure operation, they found 3,000 sacks of rice on board, all undocumented.



The Navy then further found 400 bags of refined sugar, 300 boxes of noodles, 200 boxes of biscuits, 100 cases of bottled water, 2 boxes of coffee, and 2 boxes of soy sauce.



Rear Admiral Constancio Arturo Reyes, WMNC commander, said his command remains steadfast in protecting the seas from illicit activities.



The interception underscores the naval command’s sustained efforts in support of the government’s campaign against smuggling, Cabaltera said.



“We go for safeguarding legitimate trade and economic activity in Western Mindanao maritime domain,” the Navy spokesman said.



The products were assessed by the Bureau of Customs to be having an estimated market value of ₱6,212,466.



The apprehension led to the turnover of the vessel and the food products to the BOC. M/L Fatima Radzna-J is temporarily docked at the Naval Station Romulo Espaldon in Zamboanga City.



“These accomplishments reflect our continuing commitment to uphold maritime law, prevent the entry of contraband, and ensure that lawful commerce thrives in Western Mindanao, Reyes said. (Frencie L. Carreon / MindaNews)