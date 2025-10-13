Mati City now under state of calamity

MATI CITY, DAVAO ORIENTAL (MindaNews / 13 October) —The provincial capital of Davao Oriental is now under a state of calamity following the twin earthquakes that struck the province Friday, October 10.

According to data as of 5 p.m. of October 12, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC) said the quakes have displaced 28,048 displaced families or 140,240 individuals, prompting the city council to approve a resolution declaring the city under a state of calamity.

According to CDRRMC, the quake injured 48 individuals and killed three.

Officials, however, has not released figures on the extent of properties and infrastructure damage as these are still being compiled.

Residents from coastal communities in Mati City seek shelter at the evacuation center in Barangay Dahican after Phivolcs issued a tsunami warning after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake off Manay, Davao Oriental on Friday night (10 October 2025). A magnitude 7.4 tremor hit the province and several parts of Mindanao on Friday morning, which also triggered a tsunami warning. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO

The resolution placing the city under a state of calamity was proposed by city councilor Francisco G. Bardon, Jr., the chair for committee on peace and order and public safety, during the city council’s special session on October 13.

The resolution stated that the declaration was prompted upon the preliminary assessment by CDRRMC and concerned agencies which show the extent of the damage and the immediate need for emergency relief, rehabilitation, and recovery.

“[T]he psychological impact of the earthquake has also resulted in emotional and mental distress, particularly among children, the elderly, and vulnerable groups, as residents continue to experience aftershocks and live in fear of further seismic activity, necessitating the need for psychosocial support and mental health interventions,” the resolution stated.

As of writing, many families in Mati City continue to take shelter under improvised tents outside their homes for fear of possible aftershocks.

On Sunday, October 12, city mayor Mayo Z. Almario ordered class suspensions for October 13 and 14 and city government work suspension on October 13 through executive order (EO) number 26.

The EO strongly urged “all other government agencies, private offices, and establishments operating within the City of Mati” to adopt the mandate and “exercise precautionary measures and conduct safety and structural assessments of their respective facilities prior to the resumption of regular operations.”

Neighboring towns in the province, including Manay and Tarragona, have also been declared being under a state of calamity. (Razl EJ Teman/MindaNews)