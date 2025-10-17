Mati City cancels Sambuokan Festival, to focus on recovery and rehab after quakes

Sambuokan file photo courtesy of Bobcat Gregorio

MATI CITY, Davao Oriental (MindaNews / 17 October) – The city government of Mati has cancelled this year’s celebration of the Sambuokan Festival after it was placed under the state of calamity due to last week’s destructive twin earthquakes.

The festival is a celebration of Mati City’s Mandaya Indigenous People and bountiful harvest. The term Sambuokan is from the Mandaya word “buok” (one), and “sambuok” (as one).

The city government announced the cancellation Thursday on its Facebook page, stating that the decision was made after City Mayor Joel Z. Almario consulted the people of Mati.

The post added that “most agreed that it is best to cancel the celebration and focus on recovery and rehabilitation efforts.”

The city government “extend[ed] its heartfelt thanks to all contingents who have prepared for the street dancing competition, especially to the performing arts groups from outside Davao Region who expressed their intent to join.”

Almario said on the same post said that he considered the safety of everyone.

“Mga bata, ginikanan, tibuok pamilya ug katawhan kay daghan pa ang nalisang sa linog, labi na kay ganina naa pay aftershocks (Children, parents, families, and citizens were still frightened, especially that there were aftershocks),” he wrote.

The city government, however, announced that on October 29, a “thanksgiving activity” will be organized as “a day dedicated to giving thanks for the Gift of Life and the resilience of every Matinian.”

The city government’s page had earlier announced the following competitions – Hugyaw Sayaw sa Kadalanan (street dancing competition), Drag Dagulan (drag queen competition), and Idol Kids (Sambuokan kids singing competition).

Reacting to the cancellation, Jayson Q. Alas, the choreographer and contingent manager of Balangay City High Performing Arts of the City of Mati National High School, suggested subsidizing the expenditures of those who may have prepared for the competitions.

Alas’ team was the champion of the 2025 Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan open category last August in Davao City.

Alas said there are schools who have purchased equipment for the performances and may have paid the accommodation and talent fees of the artists and trainers.

In a message Friday, he told MindaNews that the competition mechanics for the Mati school-based category provided for a subsidy of 100 thousand pesos for the preparation. A meeting to discuss this was scheduled on Friday last week but was cancelled due to the earthquake.

Alas added there has been no word so far from the city government if they can still claim the subsidy.

He suggested pushing through with competitions that require less crowd control. (Razl EJ Timan/MindaNews)