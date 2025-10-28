Mati CDRRMO releases list of buildings unsafe for use

MATI CITY, Davao Oriental (MindaNews/28 October)—Twenty-one schools among thirty-one assessed by the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) remain “unsafe”, according to data obtained by MindaNews.

Of these, 8 are identified as government buildings while two are privately-run establishments.

The 21 schools which are deemed unsafe for use are:

*Macambol Elementary School (3 classrooms, old building)

* Mamali Elementary School

* YTAC Elementary School – Grades 5-6 classrooms

* Lawigan Kinder Building

* Batiano Elementary School

* Lawigan National High School

* Francisco Hinayon Elementary School

* DepEd Modified CDF/CDE Central I

* Asuncion Rondina Perez Elementary School

* Central II Elementary School – Building 8

* Pedro Malintad Elementary School – Grades 1-5 Building

* Central II Elementary School – Buildings 5,9,10

* Don Bosco Training Center (New Admin Building)

* Vicente Almario Sr. Memorial School – HE Building

* Fausta Salazar Como Memorial Memorial School – DepEd Std / Feeding Center

* Fausta Salazar Comp Memorial School – DepEd Standard Building 5

* Fausta Salazar Comp Memorial School – DepEd Standard Building 6

* Badas NHS – Grade 10 Building

* Baso Elementary School, Pulang Pantad

* Sudlon Elementary School, Banahaw; and

* Badas Elementary School – Classrooms Grades 3 and 4.

A student in Mati City works on her lessons from home as classes are suspended because of the earthquake. Photo by Peterine F. Marcos / DepEd City of Mati

In a previous MindaNews report, Cherry Ann M. Verana-Quibo, officer-in-charge, assistant schools division superintendent of the Department of Education – Mati Division (DepEd Mati), bared that the agency will immediate report to the Bureau of Education Facilities should they identify more totally damaged classrooms so that schoolchildren can be provided with temporary learning spaces.

Quibo added that multipurpose buildings, like school conference rooms declared as “safe”, are being considered for use as classrooms, as well as holding classes by shifts in case of a shortage of classrooms.

The following government buildings have also been assessed as unsafe: Fishport – Market Hall; Integrated Bar of the Philippines, Government Center; Matiao Proper Child Development Center; Bureau of Fire Protection Building; Don Martin Marundan Barangay Hall; Taganilao Child Development Center; Brgy. Dahican Function Hall; and Lawigan Day Care Center.

Private establishments identified as “unsafe” are theA57 Convention Center (Technopark) and PC Collection in Sto. Niño, Central. (Razl EJ Teman/MindaNews)