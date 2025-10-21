Marawi Siege was first time AFP systematically controlled narrative, journalists say

MARAWI CITY (MindaNews/21 October)— The armed services and local authorities, in a solemn ceremony Friday, October 17, marked the eight anniversary of the “liberation” of Marawi City from the Daesh-inspired Maute terror group hailing it as a major victory for the Armed Forces of the Philippines(AFP) and the government.

But for journalists who covered the bitter five-month fighting, the conflict was the first time the AFP restricted the access and movement of reporters covering the fighting.

Soldiers and policemen offer flowers to the fallen 165 soldiers, policemen and firemen who died during the 2017 Marawi Siege. The solemn ceremony took place in Kampo Ranao, Marawi City on October 17, 2025 to mark the 8th year of the city’s liberation from Daesh-inspired terrorists. MindaNews Photo by Froilan Gallardo

“It used to be that journalists had unlimited access and a front seat view of the conflict area. Marawi was different. The military forbade access,” said broadcast journalist Ed Lingao who, together with scores of local and foreign journalists, were in Marawi covering the conflict.

Lingao said as a result, all press outfits were dependent on the civilian and military authorities for pictures, stories and videos. Information about what was happening were all provided by the military which held daily press conferences and updates at the Lanao del Sur Provincial Capitol.

This gave the government and the AFP, Lingao said, the control over the narrative of the fierce five-month battle.

“In the old days, all that enterprising journalist would do is befriend a unit commander to allow him to embed or tag along. The result would be unrestricted and unfiltered photos, stories and videos. That is what we did in Basilan and Sulu, “ Lingao said.

Fernando Sepe Jr, former deputy editor of ABS-CBN, agrees with Lingao and said every street and entry point that led to the fighting was heavily guarded by soldiers who barred journalists from going inside Marawi.

Sepe said the military would occasionally bring a few journalists inside Marawi but only to places they have already cleaned up adding to the frustration of the reporters who wanted to see the real picture and situation.

“Sure we heard the gunshots. But we were nowhere near the battle. In the morning we were told during the press conference what took place but how do we know if it was true or not,” Sepe said in a phone interview.

Sepe said the access of journalists was limited to the Lanao del Sur Provincial Capitol, the location of the daily press briefings which was also the main government media center.

“The press failed to serve its role as the eye and ear of the public during the coverage of Marawi,” Sepe said.

But House Deputy Majority Speaker and Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong said the restrictions were for the safety of journalists and not to hide the truth.

Adiong, who served as spokesman for the Lanao del Sur Crisis Committee, said in the five months of holding the press conferences daily, he did not notice the military keeping any vital information from the press.

“As far as I know there was no press censorship. The access was denied for the safety of journalists,” he said.

As head of the Lanao del Sur Crisis Committee, Adiong held daily briefings together with the AFP.

He said that crisis committee updated and provided pictures and videos to reporters on the rescue efforts to save civilians trapped inside Marawi City during the fighting. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)