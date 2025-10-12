Manay’s San Ignacio de Loyola Parish loses new building to 7.4 quake

MANAY, Davao Oriental (MindaNews / 12 October) – A new three-floor building intended to house the rectory and dormitory of the San Ignacio de Loyola Parish in Barangay San Ignacio has been recommended for demolition by the Municipal Engineer’s Office, following two powerful quakes on Friday, October 10.

Diocesan priest Ronie Orellianida, however, said that on the bright side, none of his parishioners was hurt during the 9:43 a.m. Magnitude 7.4 quake whose offshore epicenter was located 48 kilometers northeast of Manay.

At 7:12 p.m. another powerful quake struck, recorded at Magnitude 6.8, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

In an interview with MindaNews on Saturday, Orellianida said he was just waiting for the official report from either the barangay council or the local government here.

But a government engineer said the three-story building has been recommended for demolition.



This new three-story building intended to house the rectory and dormitory of the San Ignacio de Loyola Parish in Barangay San Ignacio, Manay, Davao Oriental has been recommended for demolition by the Municipal Engineer’s Office, following two powerful quakes on Friday, October 10, 2025. MindaNews photo taken on 11 October by GREGORIO C. BUENO

The building, funded from years of collection from faithful parishioners, was not even finished yet although it has been sometimes used for meetings, choir practices and guest accommodation.

Finishing touches were scheduled on the third floor but that can’t happen anymore as demolition needs to happen soon. The structure also poses danger to the neighborhood, according to the priest.

Orellianida said the written report from the local government would help Bishop Abel Cahiles Apigo, Bishop of Mati in Davao Oriental, authorize the demolition.

He recalled they were just wrapping up a meeting with some church members when the quake hit Friday morning.

A portion of the ceiling and a wall of the structure collapsed during the Magnitude 7.4 shaking. The foundations, even at first glance, could no longer support the building. The posts do not appear to be strong enough to hold the rest of the structure.

Parish workers sought the open space in the middle of their compound during the quake.

Another church, the St. Francis Xavier Church in Manay’s población, suffered some damages on the facade and ceiling. A portion of the church was cordoned off for safety reasons. MindaNews photo taken on 11 October by GREGORIO C. BUENO

The parishioners also observed the behavior of the nearby sea, which was right below their seaside parish compound.

“Wala man mi na-unsa. Nahadlok lang gyud mi” (We are safe. But we were really scared), Orellianida said.

There were no fatalities reported but some residents sustained minor scrapes. The Municipal Disaster Risk Response and Management Office said Manay had no reported dead.

Throughout the ordeal of the first quake, Friday, parish staff and neighbors managed to move towards the open ground beside the church. By then, the quake had stopped, but the building was already totally damaged.

Parish volunteers set up a temporary shelter near the building, and eventually drove out and camped out along the Diversion Road minutes after the quake.

Looking at the building that would be demolished, Orellianida lamented they would have to start from the beginning.

As MindaNews was ending the interview, the church choir could be heard singing Jamie Rivera’s “Heal Our Land” song, accompanied by the parish’s pianist.

The church will continue celebrating masses and go on with their usual services.

With the flock looking up to him during these uncertain times, Orellianida said he was more hopeful and thankful than scared.

“Importante nga buhi mi” (What’s important is that we’re alive), the priest said.

Another church, the St. Francis Xavier Church in Manay’s población, suffered some damages on the facade and ceiling. A portion of the church was cordoned off for safety reasons.

The St. Francis Xavier Church in the población of Manay, Davao Oriental, suffered some damages on the facade and ceiling. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO

But parishioners have continued decorating the compound with banners and flaglets to prepare for their fiesta on October 25. (Yas D. Ocampo / MindaNews, with reports from Gregorio Bueno)