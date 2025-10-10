Magnitude 7.4 earthquake rocks Davao Region, other parts of Mindanao

MindaNews / 10 October – A magnitude 7.4 earthquake of tectonic origin hit several parts of Mindanao at 9.43 a.m. Friday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The tremor’s epicenter was located 48 kilometers northeast of Manay, Davao Oriental and had a depth of 23 kilometers.

The earthquake was felt in Davao Region and other areas of Mindanao, including Lanao del Norte in the northern part of the island.

Phivolcs said damage and aftershocks are expected, and issued a tsunami warning a few minutes after the quake. (MindaNews)

(Editor’s Note: MindaNews initially reported that it was a magnitude 7.6 earthquake as announced by Phivolcs. The agency later changed it to magnitude 7.4.)