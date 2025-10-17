Magnitude 6.0 quake shakes Siargao

MindaNews / 17 October – A magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit near General Luna in Siargao, Surigao del Norte at 7:03 a.m. on Friday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The tremor’s epicenter was located 13 kilometers southeast of General Luna with a depth of 28 kilometers, Phivolcs said in its second advisory at 7:48 a.m.

Intensity V was felt in Basilisa, Cagdianao, Dinagat, and San Jose, Dinagat Islands; and Claver, Surigao del Norte .

Intensity IV was recorded in Anahawan, Hinunangan, Hinundayan, Liloan, Pintuyan, Saint Bernard, San Francisco, San Juan, San Ricardo, and Silago, Southern Leyte; Butuan City; Surigao City; and Libjo and Tubajon, Dinagat Islands.

Intensity III was reported in Abuyog, Dulag, and Palo, Leyte; Tacloban City; Nasipit, Agusan del Norte, and Intensity II in Alangalang, Babatngon, and Burauen, Leyte; Malaybalay City, Bukidnon; Cagayan de Oro; and Laak, Maco, Monkayo, and New Bataan, Davao de Oro.

Phivolcs said damage and aftershocks are expected.

Friday’s earthquake occurred a week after two earthquakes, a magnitude 7.4 and a magnitude 6.9, struck off Manay in Davao Oriental, causing damage to several structures in the province and neighboring areas. (MindaNews)