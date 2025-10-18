WebClick Tracer

Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Cagwait, Surigao del Sur

By  MindaNews

|  October 18, 2025 - 9:00 pm

Screenshot 2025 10 18 at 8.55.55 PM

MindaNews / 18 October – A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck off Cagwait, Surigao del Sur at 8:31 p.m. on Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said in an advisory at 8:41 p.m.

The quake’s epicenter was located 23 kilometers southeast of Cagwait with a depth of 20 kilometers.

Intensity IV was reported in Bislig City, Surigao del Sur and Intensity I in Davao City.

Phivolcs said it was an aftershock of the October 11 magnitude 6.0 offshore Surigao del Sur earthquake.  (MindaNews)

