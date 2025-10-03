GenSan switches on ₱413M smart traffic, surveillance network

The Command and Control Center’s large display screen shows real-time traffic and CCTV feeds during the turnover of General Santos City’s ₱413-million Traffic Signalization and CCTV Synchronization Program on October 1, 2025. Photo courtesy of LGU GenSan Facebook page

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 3 October) — General Santos City has switched on a ₱413.3-million Traffic Signalization and CCTV Synchronization Program that integrates adaptive traffic lights with a citywide surveillance system, a project officials say will ease congestion and strengthen public safety.

Mayor Lorelie Geronimo Pacquiao formally accepted the project in a turnover ceremony on October 1 at the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office Building.

The Traffic Supplies and Construction Corporation turned over the system, which covers 33 intersections fitted with adaptive, sensor-based traffic signals and a surveillance network composed of 140 license plate recognition cameras, 19 fixed HD cameras, and 48 PTZ cameras.

These are linked to a new Command and Control Center for 24/7 monitoring and emergency response.

In an October 1 Facebook post, the LGU said the project — funded at Php413,340,126.44 under local development and disaster management outlays — was awarded in December 2022 and started in March 2023.

The city government described the program as part of its push for “smarter, more resilient, and people-centered” governance.

The General Santos City Police Office, in a separate post on October 1, said the initiative “aims to further strengthen peace and order, improve traffic management, and enhance transportation monitoring across the city.”

On social media, netizens offered their own perspectives on the program. Alvin Oyanguren, a local resident, acknowledged the usefulness of the CCTV network but stressed the need for visible traffic enforcement on the ground.



“Okay man pud ni, pero mas okay jud tong mas daghanun ang pulis ug enforcer sa dalan ug kanto para manakop sa mga pasaway nga driver… Dako pud ug tabang ang CCTV pero mas dako ug ambag pag pulis ug enforcer ang naa makita sa dalan ug kanto,” he wrote in a comment on the LGU’s Facebook post.



(This is okay, but it would be better if there were more police and enforcers stationed on the roads and intersections to catch reckless drivers… The CCTV helps, but there’s greater a impact if police and enforcers are visibly present on the streets.)

The turnover ceremony drew city officials, barangay leaders, monitoring teams, and uniformed responders.

Officials say the launch of the synchronized traffic and surveillance system represents a major investment in governance and safety, with officials, police, and residents now watching how the technology will shape daily mobility and public security in the years ahead. (Guia A. Rebollido/MindaNews)