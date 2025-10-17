Ex-policeman survives attack outside home in CDO

Investigators cordon off a residential alley in Villamar, Barangay Iponan, Cagayan de Oro City, where a former policeman from Lanao del Sur was shot around 1 pm on Friday, 17 October 2025. MindaNews photo by HENNIEQUEL SHAYNE G. ACOBO

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 17 October) – A former police officer from Lanao del Sur was shot and wounded outside his home in Barangay Iponan, Cagayan de Oro City, around 1pm Friday.

According to neighbors, the victim, estimated to be around 60 years old, had just returned from praying at a nearby mosque when he was attacked.

The assailants opened fire from a car as the victim was about to enter his residence in Villamar Subdivision.

A neighbor, “Gina,” said she saw the victim shortly before the shooting. “Nasalubong ko pa siya sa mosque,” she said, adding the assailants were aboard a“kulay gatas” Toyota Vios.

Kulay-gatas usually refers to a yellowish-white color.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound in the abdomen and was immediately brought to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators from the Bulua Police Station said they are looking into rido (family feud) as a possible motive for the attack.

The victim, who had previously served as a police officer in Butig, Lanao del Sur, reportedly relocated to Cagayan de Oro during the height of the Marawi Siege in 2017.

Authorities are still trying to identify the gunmen and determine the full circumstances of the attack. (Henniequel Shayne G. Acobo/MindaNews)