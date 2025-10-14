DSWD 10 shutters squalid ‘care’ facility for the elderly, PWDs;17 seniors, PWDs rescued

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews/14 October)– The stench of human waste and the acrid smell of urine greeted a team of social workers and policemen who were carrying out a suspension order from the Department of Social Welfare and Development(DSWD) when they entered a supposed care facility for senior citizens in Maramag town, Bukidnon Saturday, October 11 .

Irene Dosol-Auxillo, information officer of the DSWD Protective Services Division, said the joint team executed a suspension order for Bukidnon Multi-Sectoral Services Foundation Inc. (BUMSSEFI) for operating without a license a care facility for senior citizens and Person with Disabilities (PWD) in Barangay Poblacion, Maramag town.

A bucket underneath a makeshift tarpaulin roof gathers rain water inside the care facility for the elderly and PWDs. (Photo courtesy of DSWD 10)

Auxillo said they rescued 17 senior citizens and PWDs which they found living in squalid conditions at the unregistered facility.

“The smell was so unbearable that we had to cover our noses,” Auxillo told MindaNews by phone.

Auxillo said they found dirty toilets in the rooms of the building and cottages occupied by the senior citizens who paid P6,000 to P7,000 a month for services, board, and lodgings.

She said in some rooms, the toilets were dirty and the beds unkept.

A room inside the unregistered care facility. (Photo courtesy of DSWD 10)

“The smell of human feces and urine was everywhere,” Auxillo said.

The DSWD 10, in a statement, said BUMSSEFI has been operating without a Certificate of Registration and License to Operate and was found housing their clients under unsafe and hazardous conditions.

The agency said among the violations found were unsanitary toilets and sleeping areas, lack of occupational safety standards, and health-threatening conditions.

BUMSSEFI also failed to maintain proper case management records of their patients and lack qualified personnel to properly care for the elderly clients.

Auxiilo said the DSWD 10 has previously warned BUMSSEFI twice not to operate its care facility but the foundation persisted in accepting clients.

She said the DSWD has given BUMSSEFI 30 days to comply with the requirements and submit the necessary documents for registration before they are permitted to reopen the facility. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)