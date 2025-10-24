DPWH blamed for policewoman’s death in highway crash

Fellow police officers render funeral honors to SSgt Jackie Lou S. Paniza during her burial at San Lorenzo Cemetery in San Francisco, Agusan del Sur. Photo courtesy of Agusan del Sur Police Provincial Office

SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 24 October) – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Agusan del Sur 1st District Engineering Office has received criticisms online for the death of a policewoman who was killed after her motorcycle hit a pothole in Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur last October 13.

Police Staff Sergeant Jackie Lou S. Paniza and her live-in partner Jonathan Moscosa were riding their Yamaha Sniper motorcycle in Purok 1, Barangay Awa, Prosperidad past 6 p.m. on October 13 when they hit a pothole, throwing them down.

A Bachelor Express bus following them ran over the couple, killing Paniza on the spot and seriously injuring Moscosa.

Online outrage erupted after reports surfaced alleging that DPWH maintenance personnel repaired the pothole only after the tragedy.

Many social media users demanded accountability, saying it could have been avoided if the pothole had been fixed earlier.

“What the situation calls for is a proactive government that acts swiftly to safeguard public welfare, rather than reactive one that responds only after harm has occurred,” said Kierra Carlobos, a law student at University of San Jose Recoletos in Cebu City and a resident of Prosperidad said in her post on October 16.

“1 is to 1 ang ratio. DPWH hulat na sab ug another victim para ma repair ang uban potholes?” (The ratio is 1 to 1. Is DPWH waiting for another victim before repairing the other potholes?) Elvien Jay P. Carballo, a criminology student at Southway College of Technology in San Francisco town, asked.

Engr. Wealtho Merillana, DPWH District Engineer, has yet to issue a formal statement regarding the controversy, while authorities continue to investigate the incident.

Attempts to contact Merillana via Facebook Messenger and office phone failed. Mindanews tried to ask some individuals working in his office, but was told that they are not allowed to give his mobile number and an interview needs a formal letter of request.

Paniza was buried Wednesday, October 22, while her husband remained critical at the DO Plaza Memorial Hospital.

The bus driver, identified as Fuctoso Venturado Larobis Jr., 58, of Tarragona, Davao Oriental, is currently being held at the Prosperidad Municipal Police Station for investigation and possible legal action. (Chris V. Panganiban/MindaNews)