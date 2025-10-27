Diarrhea spikes in quake-hit town

MATI CITY, Davao Oriental (MindaNews / 27 October) — Thirty-nine residents of Manay town have been diagnosed with acute watery diarrhea cases, the Provincial Information Office (PIO) reported Sunday, October 26.

Provincial health officer Dr. Reden V. Bersaldo in an interview told MindaNews that one of the possible causes is that residents may have been drinking water from compromised water sources.

But Bersaldo said that there have been no severe cases recorded, with only mild cases treated at home and moderate cases admitted at the Manay Davao Oriental Provincial Hospital (Manay DOPH).

Although there was a shortage of water in the first two days after the twin earthquakes, Bersaldo clarified that there was enough water soon after.

“[The] deployment of water supply was immediately done on affected barangays, particularly in Manay and in Tarragona,” he said.

The magnitude 7.4 earthquake on Friday morning (10 October 2025) has damaged some houses in Manay, Davao Oriental. A magnitude 6.9 tremor occurred early evening of the same day, also offshore of Manay. MindaNews photo taken 11 October 2025 by FERDINANDH CABRERA

Data from PIO revealed that from October 13 to 24, Brgy. Cawayan had 11 cases, 9 for Brgy. Central, 6 for Brgy. Zaragoza, 4 from Brgy. San Isidro, Brgy. Guza had 3, two from Brgy. Old Macopa, and one each from Brgys. Lambog, Rizal, San Fermin, and San Ignacio.

Bersaldo said that the recent data increased by seven from last week’s record of 32.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), acute watery diarrhea lasts several hours or days and includes cholera. It is also the leading cause of death in children 1/59 months of age.

Symptoms include passage of watery stools at least three times a day, excessive thirst, sunken eyeballs, and sunken fontanel in infants.

Bersaldo emphasized, however, that they are still determining where the diarrhea-causing water is coming from.

He said that water testing is being done in Manay’s water sources, including terminal disinfection and treating water sources.

Barangay-level surveillance has also been utilized to look for cases of acute watery diarrhea, he added.

To prevent diarrhea, DOH Davao Region has advised the public to only drink from safe sources, and to boil the water for three minutes if unsure of the source.

The regional health agency also reminded people to only eat food that are well cooked and properly prepared; to keep the food away from insects and rats by covering them; to wash fruits and vegetables with clean water before eating or cooking; to use the toilet when defecating; and to wash hands before eating and after using the toilet. (Razl EJ Teman/MindaNews)