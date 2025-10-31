Diarrhea cases in quake-hit Manay rise due to water contamination

The Manay District Hospital in Davao Oriental in the aftermath of the October 10, 2025 quake. The hospital has been declared unsafe and a medical tent has been set up in front of it to attend to the needs of patients. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO

MATI CITY, Davao Oriental (MindaNews / 31 October) – The number of acute watery diarrhea cases in Manay, Davao Oriental, which is attributed to water contamination, has reached 49, the Provincial Information Office (PIO) said.

The PIO said that as of Thursday, 36 patients have recovered while 13 were still active cases.

In an interview, Incident Management Team commander Jose Eriel Niembra said the provincial government has prohibited residents of Manay from getting water from “doubtful sources,” referring to underground water sources.

The prohibition particularly applies to residents in far-flung barangays.

Niembra said the earthquakes on October 10 damaged septic tanks, causing contamination to the water tables.

Underground water sources of residents include springs and hand pumps, he said.

He added the order was enforced pending the results of the water testing.

Active diarrhea cases were confined at the Manay Super Health Center, Niembra said.

In a previous report by MindaNews, mild cases were treated at home.

The town currently lacks water supply and relies on donated water, Niembra said.

He said there are three filtration facilities in the town, two from the Philippine Army and one from the Department of Health (DOH).

He said the provincial government continues to provide medicine and water treatment pills to residents as a measure to stop diarrhea cases from increasing.

The DOH Region XI symptoms of diarrhea include passage of watery stools at least three times a day, excessive thirst, sunken eyeballs, and sunken fontanel in infants. (Razl EJ Teman/MindaNews)