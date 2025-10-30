DepEd in Mati clarifies status of schools labeled as ‘unsafe’

MATI CITY, Davao Oriental (MindaNews / 30 Oct — Schools Division Office of the Department of Education in Mati City clarified that the schools tagged as “unsafe” (red) only involve specific rooms within campus.

Volunteer personnel from Quezon City inspect cracks on school buildings in Mati City. Photo courtesy of Quezon City LGU

SDO-Mati information officer Leorisyl D. Siarot told MindaNews in a message Thursday that these schools need further structural validation and are currently “considered unsafe for the time being and must not be used until they have been assessed by structural engineers.”

In a previous report by MindaNews, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) reported that as of October 24, there were already 21 educational institutions marked as “unsafe.”

Schools named “unsafe” without the specific room numbers or building names were Mamali Elementary School, Batiano Elementary School, Lawigan National High School, Francisco Hinayon Elementary School, Asuncion Rondina Perez Elementary School, Baso Elementary School in Pulang Pantad, and Sudlon Elementary School in Banahaw.

Schools with specified building names were Macambol Elementary School (3 classrooms, old building); YTAC Elementary School – Grades 5-6 classrooms; Lawigan Kindergarten Building; DepEd Modified CDF/CDE Central I; Central II Elementary School – Building 8; Pedro Malintad Elementary School – Grades 1-5 Building; Central II Elementary School – Buildings 5,9,10; Don Bosco Training Center (New Admin Building); Vicente Almario Sr. Memorial School – HE Building; Fausta Salazar Como Memorial School – DepEd Std / Feeding Center; Fausta Salazar Comp Memorial School – DepEd Standard Building 5; Fausta Salazar Comp Memorial School – DepEd Standard Building 6; Badas NHS – Grade 10 Building; and Badas Elementary School – Classrooms Grades 3 and 4.

The initial assessment conducted was the Rapid Damage Needs Assessment (RDNA), a process carried out immediately after a disaster to quickly evaluate the extent of the impact, Siarot noted.

“The final report will be released by the assigned inspection team after a more thorough evaluation,” he said.

Siarot added that classes will continue because many classrooms remain usable with some rooms requiring only minor repairs that schools can address promptly.

“The shifting arrangements in a few schools are temporary and expected to be resolved once repairs are completed,” he said. (Razl EJ Teman / MindaNews)