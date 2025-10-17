DepEd Caraga orders work-from-home arrangement after quake off Siargao

Caraga Region. Map courtesy of Google

TANDAG CITY (MindaNews / 17 October) – The Department of Education (DepEd) Caraga Regional Office announced a work-from-home arrangement for all its personnel on October 17 as a precautionary measure following a magnitude 6.0 earthquake that hit Siargao Island early morning on Friday.

In a memorandum, Maria Ines C. Asuncion, DepEd Caraga Regional Director said the arrangement aims to ensure the safety and well-being of teachers, learners, and staff.

“All Schools Division Offices and public schools in the region are likewise advised to exercise due prudence and make appropriate decisions in their respective localities to safeguard learners, teachers, and personnel,” the memorandum read.

DepEd also urged school heads to conduct safety assessments of school facilities and implement necessary precautionary measures before resuming face-to-face classes or office operations.

In Tandag City, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and engineers conducted inspections and monitoring of school buildings, public infrastructures, and other key facilities to ensure structural integrity and public safety.

Classes have been suspended in the city after DepEd Caraga issued a memorandum authorizing school heads to implement such a measure based on their local situation and safety assessments.

There have been no reports of major damage or injuries, but authorities continue to remind the public to remain vigilant, stay in safe areas, and monitor official advisories for updates on aftershocks and safety measures. (Queenie Casio/MindaNews)