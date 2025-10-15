Davao Oriental town cancels celebration of charter day

MATI CITY, Davao Oriental (MindaNews / 15 Oct) — Except for two, all activities lined up for the celebration of the 122nd Araw ng Baganga and 12th Awuyon Festival were cancelled following the recent earthquakes that jolted the province.

Araw ng Baganga cancellation

The municipality of Baganga, being part of Davao Oriental, is under a state of calamity since Monday. It is located just 60 kilometers north of Manay municipality, the town closest to the epicenter of the series of earthquakes.

In a document obtained by MindaNews Tuesday evening, the Office of the Municipal Mayor of Baganga released on Tuesday memorandum number 46 series of 2025, which stated that the cancellation is “deem[ed] necessary…as a measure of precaution and respect for those affected by the calamity.”

On its Facebook page, Baganga Tourism originally announced 47 activities scheduled from October 10 to October 29.

Of these activities, only the Kasalang Bayan on October 18 and the Holy Mass on October 29 will proceed as scheduled.

In a message Tuesday evening, Lester Helon Cantones, the Baganga mayor’s executive assistant and festival director, told MindaNews that the Kasalang Bayan will have to be pushed through since the documents of the couples are already prepared. It will be held at the municipal plaza.

According to the memo, these events will proceed “provided that all safety protocols are strictly observed and venues are confirmed structurally safe by the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) and the Municipal Engineering Office (MEO).”

Cantones said that the six contingents for the “Sayaw sang Kada’an Street Dancing Competition” will receive ₱100,000 each, considering the expenditures in preparation for the street dancing contest.

The municipal government of Baganga posted on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon announcing the cancellation of most of the events, saying “this decision was made with the utmost concern for the safety, welfare and recovery of our people.”

Data from the province of Davao Oriental show that as of Saturday, 30 people from Baganga were injured, 8,728 families were affected; and a total of 179 damaged residential houses. (Razl EJ Teman / MindaNews)