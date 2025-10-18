Davao Oriental State University extends online classes, work-from-home setup due to aftershocks

Photo from the Davao Oriental State University Facebook page

MATI CITY, Davao Oriental (MindaNews / 18 October) — Asynchronous online classes and work-from-home arrangements of the Davao Oriental State University (DORSU) have been extended beginning October 20 “until further notice.”

University president Roy G. Ponce issued a memorandum order on Saturday morning mandating the measure for all campuses “in view of the continuing occurrence of aftershocks.”

Ponce declared the same learning and work setup from October 12 to 19.

In addition to its main campus in Mati City, DORSU has five extension campuses in the towns of Cateel, Baganga, Tarragona, Banay-Banay, and San Isidro.

“This extension is a precautionary measure to safeguard the well-being of the University community,” the memo read.

The work-from-home arrangement, however, directed certain offices to report on-site “to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of critical university operations.”

These are the Finance Division; Registrar’s Office; General Services Unit (GSU); Security, Disaster, and Management Unit; Human Resources Development Services Unit (SDMU), and the Academic Heads Unit.

The memo added that personnel from other offices who may need to report on site for urgent or essential tasks are advised to coordinate in advance with the GSU and SDMU for proper safety clearance and monitoring.

In a Facebook post before the issuance of the memo, Ponce wrote that their “inspection team of engineers has completed the building checks,” they “still [are] awaiting the official clearance from the LGUs (local government units).”

On October 13, the provincial government of Davao Oriental and the city government of Mati declared the city under a state of calamity. (Razl EJ Teman/MindaNews)