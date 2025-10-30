Davao City’s water is safe amid contamination concerns — DCWD

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 30 Oct) — An official of the Davao City Water District (DCWD) allayed fears among water consumers here that the reported pollution of the Panigan-Tamugan River allegedly caused by a wastewater discharge from a nearby swine farm has affected the quality of the city’s water supply.

Apo Agua‘s water treatment plant in Brgy. Gumalang. Photo from Apo Agua’s website

In a statement on Wednesday, JC Duhaylungsod, spokesperson for DCWD, said that based on the monitoring conducted by the local water utility with Apo Agua Infrastructura, the affected portion of the river is “located after the weir” of the Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project (DCBWSP), which does not affect the quality of the city’s water supply.

She added that DCWD ensures that water quality protocols from the source to all water service connections are strictly in place to ensure the safety of its consumers. The ₱12-billion DCBWSP is a joint venture between DCWD and Apo Agua, supplying the city with 300 million liters of potable water every day.

During his privilege speech last Tuesday, Davao 1st District Councilor Temujin Ocampo, chair of the committee on environment and natural resources, raised alarm over the contamination of Panigan-Tamugan River following the alleged discharge of wastewater from a piggery in Barangay Upper Tamugan, Baguio District.

He said that the contamination caused the previously clear waters to turn “brownish and blackish,” accompanied by an “offensive and foul odor,” posing serious health risks to nearby residents.

“The Panigan-Tamugan River must be protected at all costs — for once we lose our clear water sources, we lose a part of our city’s future. Let us act decisively to safeguard our watersheds for the present and future generations,” Ocampo said.

Monitoring mechanisms must be strengthened to ensure stricter compliance with environmental laws and review the wastewater management systems of large-scale livestock farms, the councilor added.

The pollution, he said, has affected Barangays Tamugan and Gumalang, both located within the watershed of the Panigan-Tamugan River, which is one of the most critical water sources of this city.

On Oct. 21, the Office of the Punong Barangay of Tamugan, Marilog District, warned its residents that “bathing, washing, and any domestic use of water drawn from the river is temporarily prohibited” due to contamination. Acting barangay captain Ronilo B. Celez said it is a precautionary measure while the City Health Office “has not yet conducted water sampling and analysis.”

“The Panigan-Tamugan River, being the vital source of water for our city, must be given the strictest protection and enforcement of environmental laws, particularly against those who cause contamination that directly threatens human health and our long-term water security,” Ocampo said.

He said the release of wastewater into the river constitutes violations of existing laws, including President Decree No. 1067 or the Water Code of the Philippines, Republic Act 9275, the Philippine Clean Water Act of 2004, Ordinance No. 0310-07 or the Davao City Watershed Code passed in 2007, and Ordinance No. 0742-25 or the Panigan-Tamugan Sub-Watershed Ordinance passed in 2025.

The councilor said legal and administrative actions must be pursued once the source of pollution is verified to “ensure justice for the affected communities and to deter similar violations in the future.” (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)