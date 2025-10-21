Davao City to donate P3.9 million to Cebu quake victims

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/21 October) – The local government of Davao will donate P3.9 million in cash assistance to Cebu Province and nine other areas affected by the powerful magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck on September 30.

This after 21st City Council of Davao authorized Acting Mayor Sebastian Duterte, through an ordinance passed on Tuesday, October 21, to utilize a portion of the 30 percent quick response fund or QRF out of the city’s five percent Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Funds to aid the earthquake-stricken towns.

Personnel of the City Government of Davao prepare to depart for Cebu on Thursday morning (2 October 2025) to bring food to earthquake-hit areas. The city government sent at least 5,000 food packs, medical workers, and social workers to assist in relief efforts. MindaNews photo

A total of P1,000,000 will be allocated to Cebu province, P500,000 to Bogo City, and P300,000 each to the municipalities of Medellin, Daanbantayan, Tabogon, Madridejos, Sogod, Tabuelan, San Remigio, and Borbon.

In an interview, Davao City 2nd District Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang, proponent of the ordinance, told reporters that the cash assistance will be taken from the city’s P200 million QRF, which serves as a standby fund in case of emergencies.

Dayanghirang said that the beneficiary areas remain under a state of calamity.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the powerful tremor affected a total of 748,379 individuals, with 79 deaths and 559 people injured in Cebu.

He said that the coordination between the City the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and affected the local government units is ongoing to facilitate the transfer of the cash assistance.

Last October 2, the local government dispatched rescue teams and delivered food packs, medicines, and bottles of drinking water to Cebu to assist affected residents.

He added that the local government also considers sending cash assistance to the towns affected by the recent twin earthquakes that struck off the coast of Manay, Davao Oriental.

A magnitude 7.4 earthquake jolted Manay, Davao Oriental, at 9:43 a.m. on October 10. Approximately nine hours later, at 7:12 p.m., a second earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 occurred in the same area.

He said the local government has yet to determine the amount of cash assistance that it will give to towns affected by the October 10 earthquake, as the evaluation of the extent of the damage is still ongoing. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)