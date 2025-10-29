Davao City sends cash aid worth ₱2.7M to Davao Oriental

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 29 Oct) — The City Government of Davao will send a cash assistance worth ₱2.7 million to Davao Oriental, which was severely affected by the powerful twin earthquakes that struck on October 10.

A damaged house in Manay, Davao Oriental after the Oct. 10 earthquake. MindaNews file photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA

This came after the 21st City Council of Davao passed an ordinance under suspended rules on Tuesday, authorizing Acting Mayor Sebastian Duterte to utilize a portion of the 30 percent Quick Response Fund, out of the five percent Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund (DRRMF), to aid the earthquake-stricken areas in the province.

A total of ₱1,000,000 will be allocated to the province of Davao Oriental, ₱500,000 to Mati City, ₱300,000 to Caraga, ₱300,000 to Manay, ₱300,000 to Tarragona, and ₱300,000 to Baganga.

These areas remain under a state of calamity due to the damage caused by the earthquake.

On Oct. 10, a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off the coast of Manay, Davao Oriental, at 9:43 a.m., with impact felt across several areas in Visayas and Mindanao. Approximately nine hours later, at 7:12 p.m., a second earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 occurred in the same area.

The doublet earthquakes were “tectonic in origin and strongly felt across neighboring areas, causing the displacement of numerous families and individuals, and triggering damage to homes and lifelines in affected communities,” according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

A report released by the Department of Social Welfare and Development on Oct. 25 stated that the tremors affected a total of 280,184 families or 1,218,293 persons across 459 barangays in the region.

Of this total, the province of Davao Oriental reported the highest number of affected families, with 178 families,455 or 841,964 persons, followed by Davao de Oro with 76,107 families or 285,338 persons, and Davao del Norte with 25,622 families or 90,991 persons.

The report also noted that a total of 1,612 houses were totally damaged and 29,721 were partially damaged in the region. Of these, Davao Oriental accounted for 1,273 totally damaged and 18,185 partially damaged, followed by Davao de Oro with 242 totally damaged and 11,053 partially damaged, and Davao del Norte with 97 totally damaged and 483 partially damaged.

Last Oct. 15, Jenielito Atillo, spokesperson for the Department of Education (DepEd)-Davao, reported a total of 918 classrooms in public schools that were totally damaged.

The official said that the most affected area was Davao Oriental, where 392 classrooms were completely destroyed, followed by Davao del Sur with 186, Davao de Oro with 178, Davao City with 100, Island Garden City of Samal (IGACOS) with 35, Davao Occidental with 25, and Tagum City with two.

He said that no one is allowed near damaged structures because the “risk is quite high.”

Also, he said that a total of 3,806 classrooms in the region sustained minor damage, while 787 classrooms reportedly suffered major damage. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)