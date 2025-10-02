Davao City sends aid to Cebu

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 2 Oct) — The local government of Davao has dispatched rescue teams and delivered a total of 5,000 food packs to Cebu on Thursday morning to assist residents affected by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that rocked the province and surrounding areas Monday evening.

Angel B. Sumagaysay, head of the Public Safety and Security Office, talks to members of the team that the city government of Davao is sending to Cebu to help in the relief efforts following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake. Photo from the PSSO Facebook page

The City Information Office said over Messenger that a total of 57 personnel—composed of 18 medical staff, seven social workers, and responders from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office—have been deployed to assist in the rescue operations in severely affected Bogo City in the northern part of Cebu province.

Each food pack contains five kilos of rice and canned goods. In addition, the city government sent 5,000 bottles of 500ml drinking water and 30 boxes of assorted medicines, including vitamins, supplements, and cough remedies.

The trucks transporting the relief items left Davao for Cebu around 6 a.m. on Thursday.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 19 kilometers northeast offshore of Bogo City at an estimated depth of 5 kilometers.

Based on the report released by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) issued on October 2, the number of reported deaths has climbed to 72, with 294 persons injured.

The NDRRMC also recorded a total of 47,221 families or 170,959 persons affected. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)