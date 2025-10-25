Davao City Hall of Justice lacks security plans

SWAT personnel take part in the simulation exercise inside the Hall of Justice in Davao City on 25 October 2025. Photo courtesy of Davao City Police Office

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 25 October) – Despite its being a “soft target” the Benigno S. Aquino Jr. Hall of Justice in Davao City is lacking in security plans, said the Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO).



Retired Police Lt. Colonel Angel Sumagaysay, PSSO chief, said during the simulation exercise Saturday for scenarios involving hostage-taking incidence, active shooting, and improvised explosive device explosion that the building lacks communication equipment that would help warn personnel of an ongoing threat.

Sumagaysay said the building, which houses the Regional Trial Court (RTC) and other offices under the judiciary, is also lacking in coordination with the security cluster.

“One thing we realized is to have a design, so everybody would at least be aware of what’s going on inside and to update the responsible officers,” he added.The official said the building also needs a proper Security Survey Inspection that can be conducted by PSSO to comply with city safety regulations such as the CCTV ordinance.



Sumagaysay said the security cluster only had two consecutive meetings before the exercise, but pointed out that it showed how prepared the hall of justice is for serious security threats like hostage-taking.



Rowena Apao-Adlawan, RTC-Davao Executive Judge admitted that she does not know the shortcomings of the hall of justice in terms of security measures.

”We understand that people in the hall of justice are very vulnerable to be the center of any terroristic activity or any kind of criminal activity. But I am assured of the fact that there are many people who are willing to help our court personnel,” Apao-Adlawan said.



Meanwhile, Col. Mannan C. Muarip, Davao City Police Office acting director, in his message after the exercise, assured that the security cluster is prepared to counter any terrorist attack or any action that would ”bring chaos” to the city.



He said the exercise was meant to involve everybody and ensure interoperability.

The exercise included hostage-taking and bombing scenarios involving building and security personnel, a SWAT unit, and K-9 and medical teams.

Sumagaysay said they will conduct a second simulation exercise in the hall of justice, although the exact date is yet to be determined. They also plan to expand the exercises to establishments in the city that belong to the “maximum security zone,” which has never been done before. (Daniel Jamito/MindaNews)