Bukidnon-Davao road temporarily closed; motorists told to use alternate routes

The collapsed portion of the national highway in Overview, Palacapao, Quezon, Bukidnon. Photo from the DPWH-Region 10 Facebook page

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 19 October) – Vehicles going to Davao from Cagayan de Oro City and other parts of Northern Mindanao will have to take alternative routes after a portion of the national highway in Barangay Palacapao, Quezon, Bukidnon collapsed Saturday night due to a landslide and was temporarily closed.

In a statement Saturday night, the Department of Public Works and Highways said it has ordered the immediate temporary closure of the road pending the results of an assessment, and advised motorists to take the alternate routes.

Motorists from Cagayan de Oro bound for Davao City may take the route to Tagum City passing Valencia City and San Fernando in Bukidnon, and Talaingod in Davao del Norte.

The other alternate route to Davao City from Cagayan de Oro, Bukidnon, or Lanao – a longer one – is via Damulog, the southernmost town in Bukidnon, going to Carmen, Kabacan, Matalam, and Kidapawan City in Cotabato, and Digos City in Davao del Sur.

Motorists from Davao City going to Northern Mindanao may take the Arakan-Antipas-President Roxas-Kabacan-Carmen route in Cotabato, or the route to Valencia City via Talaingod. (MindaNews)