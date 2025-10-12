CSU shifts to online classes, NEMSU observes ‘academic freeze’ as post-quake safety measures

Caraga State University in Butuan City. Photo courtesy of CSU website

TANDAG CITY (MindaNews / 12 October) – Two state universities in Caraga Region have adopted safety measures following a magnitude 6.2 earthquake that hit Cagwait town in Surigao del Sur on Saturday night, a day after two earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.4 and 6.9 struck off Manay town in nearby Davao Oriental province.

Caraga State University (CSU) in Butuan City has shifted to online classes to protect the safety and wellbeing of its students and personnel.

Starting October 13 until 19, CSU will adopt Online Flexible Teaching and Learning modalities across both its main and satellite campuses. The decision, according to the CSU administration, is a precautionary move as engineers and safety teams continue to assess the structural integrity of campus buildings.

“Safety comes first. We encourage everyone to stay calm, remain alert, and continue their academic engagements safely through flexible learning,” the university said in its announcement.

Under the arrangement, faculty members and administrative staff are instructed to report onsite to ensure that essential university services continue without interruption. Professors are also expected to closely coordinate with their students to implement and monitor online learning activities.

During this period, students are not required to attend any on-campus activities. Those who need to visit the university for important matters must first secure an appointment with their instructors or professors and obtain clearance from the Campus Safety and Security Office.

CSU said these temporary measures aim to prioritize the welfare of the Golden Paddlers community, ensuring learning continues while everyone remains safe.

Meanwhile, student leaders across the Caraga Region have also voiced their solidarity and concern for their fellow learners amid the continuing seismic activity

In a joint statement, the student regents and student trustees of the four state universities and colleges – Agusan del Sur State College of Agriculture and Technology, CSU, North Eastern Mindanao State University (NEMSU), and Surigao del Norte State University – called for proactive safety measures and mental health support for students.

The appeal comes as the region continues to experience aftershocks following Saturday’s earthquake in Cagwait.

Local disaster management officials remain on high alert as residents stay cautious and vigilant even if there were no reports of major damage.

An official memorandum from the CSU president is expected to be released soon to formalize the guidelines for the temporary learning arrangement and ensure uniform implementation across all departments.

Meanwhile, in a memorandum issued by the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs and the Office of the Vice President for Administration and Finance, NEMSU announced an “academic freeze” from October 13 to 14, as a safety measure following the three successive earthquakes.

As part of the adjustment, midterm examinations originally scheduled for October 10 will now be held on October 16–17.

“Safety is our utmost concern,” the memorandum stated, urging members of the NEMSU community to remain vigilant and prioritize their wellbeing above all.

University officials said the suspension aims to allow time for structural safety inspections and to help students and staff regain a sense of calm and normalcy after the unsettling sequence of quakes.

Students are encouraged to stay tuned to official NEMSU communication channels for updates and to avoid spreading unverified information that could cause unnecessary panic. (Queenie Casio/MindaNews)