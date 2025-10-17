Classes, work in government offices suspended in General Luna after magnitude 6.0 quake

Surfers in General Luna, Siargao. MindaNews file photo by IVY MARIE MANGADLAO

SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 17 October) – Classes in all levels in General Luna in Siargao, Surigao del Norte have been suspended until further notice following the magnitude 6.0 earthquake off the island at 7:03 a.m. Friday.

General Luna Mayor Johnson Sajulga made the announcement on the local government’s Facebook page.

Work in government offices were suspended, except for personnel involved in emergency response, healthcare, and relief operations.

Private businesses were advised to temporarily halt operations or adopt flexible work-from-home arrangements where possible.

Inter-island travel, port operations, and all sea-related activities have also been suspended as a safety precaution, although the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has not issued a tsunami warning.

Residents living in coastal and low-lying areas were instructed to evacuate to higher ground. Evacuation efforts are being coordinated with assistance prioritized for children, the elderly, persons with disabilities, and other vulnerable individuals.

The local government has activated its response teams.

In its advisory at 7:48 a.m. Friday, Phivolcs said damage and aftershocks are expected. (Chris V. Panganiban/MindaNews)