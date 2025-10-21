Caraga CSUs shift to remote learning amid aftershocks

TANDAG CITY, Surigao del Sur (MindaNews/21 October)- Colleges and universities in the Caraga Region have moved classes online and adopted work-from-home arrangements as aftershocks continue to shake parts of Mindanao following a series of earthquakes.

At Caraga State University (CSU), online learning will continue until October 26, with all off-campus activities—such as fieldwork, on-the-job training (OJT), and research—temporarily suspended.

Employees at Davao City Hall go out of their offices after the building was shaken by a magnitude 6.0 earthquake that struck near General Luna in Siargao, Surigao del Norte at 7:03 a.m. Friday (17 October 2025). MindaNews photo

Surigao del Norte State University (SNSU) has adjusted its midterm exam schedules and adopted blended learning across its campuses from October 20 to 25. Del Carmen, Mainit, Malimono, and Claver campuses will continue with their regular schedules unless advised.

The Agusan del Sur State College of Agriculture and Technology (ASSCAT) also suspended on-site classes at its Main and Trento campuses, shifting to online and modular learning effective October 17, 2025, in compliance with the directive of Governor Santiago B. Cane Jr.

In North Eastern Mindanao State University (NEMSU), face-to-face classes have been suspended across all campuses, including Tandag, Cantilan, Cagwait, San Miguel, Lianga, Tagbina, and Bislig. The university also declared an academic freeze to give students and faculty time to recover and adjust.

The shift aims to keep students, faculty, and staff safe while allowing academic activities to continue despite the ongoing seismic disturbances.

Authorities continue to remind the public to stay alert, follow official advisories, and observe safety precautions as aftershocks persist across Caraga and nearby areas. (Queenie Casio/MindaNews)