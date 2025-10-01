Cagayan de Oro’s new garbage trucks struggle in narrow streets

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 1 Oct) — Residents in the city have raised alarm over uncollected trash piling up in neighborhoods. Among the reasons cited: the new garbage trucks announced last week could not enter narrow subdivision streets.

Cagayan de Oro’s new garbage trucks. Photo courtesy of the Cagayan de Oro City Public Information Office

Lydia Revilla, a maintenance personnel in a school inside the Regency Plains Subdivision in Iponan, said in an interview that smaller trucks used to pass through their streets to collect trash per household.

But because of the new bigger trucks, residents were forced to dump their uncollected garbage by the roadside, she said.

“The barangay should at least provide trash bins in the park,” she said in the vernacular, adding that this would help prevent piles of trash from accumulating on the streets.

On Facebook, netizens also aired their frustrations over the new trucks and schedules.

Michael Mendez, in response to a collection schedule posted by the City Information Office on its Facebook page, advised the city government not to schedule garbage collection during rush hour. “The truck is too big but the road is too narrow,” he wrote.

“Please include regular garbage collection and cleanliness in the city,” said Noes Galang, commenting on a post by the Cagayan de Oro Water District’s action statement.

Susan Escobido, a resident of Barangay Camaman-an, also shared her concerns about the collection schedule.

“Before, our garbage were collected in line with the schedule,” she said, adding that the garbage trucks usually came on Mondays and Thursdays. But not anymore.

Escobido told MindaNews that garbage is now piling up in a common dumping area along one of the city’s major roads, J.R. Borja Extension, for everyone to see.

Residents in Barangay Iponan dump their trash in a common area, awaiting the new garbage trucks scheduled to collect trash on Wednesday (1 October 2025). MindaNews photo by HENNIEQUEL SHAYNE ACOBO

Because of the inconsistent schedule, she said even designated trash bins are overflowing. Worse, even residents from elsewhere have also been dumping their waste in Camaman-an.

“It’s not just us throwing trash here. Some with vehicles would stop by to dump their garbage here,” she lamented.

MindaNews sought the response of the City Local Environment and Natural Resources Office (CLENRO) on the garbage issue. Its response: “We would like to respectfully share that any official statement on the matter will be issued by our Department Head, who is currently in official business in Manila.”

CLENRO added that they are coordinating with concerned divisions to address both public health and waste management issues. (Henniequel Shayne G. Acobo / MindaNews)