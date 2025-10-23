Bomb threats disrupt classes in Davao, Tandag

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 23 Oct) — Local police authorities are investigating a series of bomb threats sent via Facebook chat from anonymous individuals that disrupted classes in four schools in Davao City on Wednesday and Thursday.

A similar threat in a Facebook group among residents of Tandag City in Surigao del Sur prompted the immediate evacuation of students, faculty, and staff of the St. Theresa College (STC) on Thursday.

Policemen, aided by a bomb-sniffing dog, search the St. Theresa College in Tandag City for explosives. Photo courtesy of Tandag Police

Col. Mannan C. Muarip, acting city director of Davao City Police Office, condemned the circulation of bomb threats, warning that spreading them constitutes a serious criminal offense.

He said in a statement that the four affected schools had been cleared after investigators found no explosives inside the campuses during thorough inspections.

On Wednesday morning, a teacher from Davao Wisdom Academy, located along F. Torres Street, Poblacion District, reported to authorities that at 9:59 a.m., he received a message through Facebook Messenger from an individual using the name “Garcia,” reporting a suspicious man inside the campus wearing a blue shirt and carrying a black bag.

At 1:10 p.m. on the same day, the official Facebook page of Mintal Comprehensive Stand Alone Senior High School received a message from an account under the name “Koko Wagner,” claiming that a bomb had been planted inside school premises and could be detonated any moment without warning.

At 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, a Grade 11 teacher of F. Bangoy Senior High School in Barangay Sasa said that the school’s official Facebook page — “F. Bangoy NHS-Senior High School” —received a message from an account using the name “Dumpiie Dump” that a bomb had been planted inside their school.

Part of the message reads: “Good day! We’ve planted a bomb in your school last night evening (sic). Anytime the bomb will explode, Don’t underestimate this message. Think wisely the time is running…”

Around the same time, a teacher of Talomo National High School of Barangay Santo Niño, Tugbok District sought the help of police authorities after an account using the name “Nako Dump” messaged the school’s official Facebook page that a bomb planted in the campus might explode anytime.

Muarip said that DCPO was taking the spreading of false information seriously, and directed his personnel “to identify the person or persons behind these malicious acts.”

“While we are thankful that no actual explosive devices were found, we take these incidents very seriously. Such false threats cause unnecessary fear and panic among students, parents, and the community, disrupt school operations, and waste valuable government resources,” he added.

Muarip vowed to file criminal charges against responsible individuals once identified.

Presidential Decree 1727 declares as unlawful the “malicious dissemination of false information or the willful making of any threat concerning bombs, explosives, or any similar device or means of destruction.”

Under the law, violators may be punished with imprisonment of not more than five years or a fine of not more than ₱40,000, or both.

“The Davao City Police Office will not tolerate any actions that disturb the peace and safety of our schools and communities. We urge everyone to remain calm, vigilant, and responsible. Let us continue working together to maintain the safety and order that Davao City is known for,” he said.

In Tandag City, an anonymous participant in the Tandaganon’s Group Online wrote around 10 a.m. in all capital letters: “Students from STC gawas kamo tanan may bomba ngana sa STC may mi blend in sa crowded during ting bayad sa exam gawas kamo tanan!!!!” (Students from STC you all come out because there’s a bomb there someone blended in the crowd during payment for exam get out all of you!)

The school administration coordinated with authorities, and personnel from the Tandag City Police Station (PNP), Provincial Explosive and K-9 Unit, Tandag City Emergency Response Team (TCERT), and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) came to secure the area.

Following a thorough inspection by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) and K-9 Unit, no explosive device was found in the campus. Bomb experts later declared the campus clear and safe.

Classes and operations in the offices and in the college department resumed in the afternoon, while those in the basic education department will resume on Friday.

In an official statement, the STC administration Saint Theresa College, Inc. Tandag City assured the public that the situation was handled calmly and systematically, emphasizing that the safety and well-being of the entire Theresian community remained their top priority.

The administration expressed gratitude to all responding agencies and the public for their cooperation and vigilance, while condemning the spread of false information that caused unnecessary fear.

Lt. Col. Armando A. Martizano, chief of the Tandag police, reminded the public that making bomb threats, whether real or false, is a serious criminal offense punishable under PD 1727.

“We urge the public to remain calm but vigilant. False bomb threats cause unnecessary panic and disrupt essential services, especially in schools,” he added.

Surigao del Sur Gov. Johnny T. Pimentel, on his official social media account, condemned the bomb threat at STC. He urged the public to use social media responsibly.

Pimentel reminded the public that spreading false bomb threats is a criminal offense under existing laws and assured that the investigation is ongoing to identify the suspect. (Antonio L. Colina IV, with reports from Queenie Casio)