Bomb threat disrupts classes at Davao Wisdom Academy

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/22 October) – Classes at the Davao Wisdom Academy, located along F. Torres Street, Poblacion District, this city, were suspended on Wednesday after the school received a bomb threat at around 10:20 a.m., an official of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) said.

During the Davao Peace and Security Press Conference at the Royal Mandaya Hotel, Capt. Hazel Caballero, DCPO spokesperson, said that police personnel were promptly dispatched to secure the school while the students were asked to leave the campus.

She said the school authorities alerted the police after a teacher received a chat through Facebook Messenger from an anonymous individual using the name “Garcia” at 9:59 a.m., reporting a suspicious man inside the campus wearing a blue shirt and carrying a black bag.

Part of the chat reads: “Good afternoon, Teacher/Principal. I need to tell you something urgent. I saw a suspicious person near or on campus, and I’m worried there may be a possible bomb. They were inside Davao Wisdom School around 9:23 a.m. Please contact the police and secure the area immediately. I’m really worried about everyone’s safety.”

Authorities conducted an inspection within the vicinity of the school, including the vehicles parked outside the campus, but found no explosives, according to Caballero.

She said police units were withdrawn after the all-clear was declared at 11:44 a.m.

Caballero reminded the public that making such threats constitute a criminal offense under Presidential Decree 1727.

The law declares as unlawful the “malicious dissemination of false information or the willful making of any threat concerning bombs, explosives, or any similar device or means of destruction.”

Under the law, violators may be punished with imprisonment of not more than five years or a fine of not more than P40,000, or both. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)