Birders flock to Sarangani town as thousands of migratory raptors arrive

Migratory raptors soar over Raptor Hill in Glan, Sarangani, as they continue their journey along the East Asian-Australasian Flyway toward Indonesia. Photo courtesy of Sarangani Provincial Information Office

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 5 October ) — Against the blue sky above Barangay Rio del Pilar in Glan, Sarangani, thousands of raptors drifted southward last week, marking the peak of the autumn migration season that draws birdwatchers and conservationists to Sarangani’s coastal hills each year.

The annual spectacle is part of a larger natural phenomenon called the East Asian–Australasian Flyway, one of the world’s major bird migration routes.



According to the website of the East Asian–Australasian Flyway Partnership, an international initiative that protects migratory waterbirds and their habitats, the flyway spans 22 countries.



It links breeding grounds in northern Asia, including Russia, Alaska, Japan, and Taiwan, into wintering areas in Southeast Asia, Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand.



Sarangani’s coastal hills provide crucial resting and feeding spots where migratory raptors pause before continuing their long journey south.

Volunteers from the Japanese Society for the Preservation of Birds scan the skies over Rio del Pilar, Glan, using binoculars to monitor migratory raptors during the Langyaw Langgam Festival. The group also donated observation equipment to support local fieldwork. Photo courtesy of Sarangani Provincial Information Office

As of October 2, around 5,000 migratory raptors had been recorded by the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) at Raptor Hill in Glan.



In an October 3 Facebook post, the Sarangani Provincial Information Office (PIO) said the raptors primarily originate from Japan and Taiwan, passing through Pagudpud in Ilocos Norte, parts of the Visayas, and Cape San Agustin in Davao Oriental before reaching Sarangani.

“These migratory birds took temporary refuge at their roosting sites in the mountains near the observatory station, particularly Mount Taltak and Mount Gulo, before continuing their journey to Indonesia,” the report added.

A decade of raptor watching

Since 2014, the Raptorwatch Network Philippines, Inc., a local conservation group dedicated to monitoring and protecting birds of prey, has partnered with the Environmental Conservation and Protection Center, a regional organization focused on wildlife research and habitat preservation, to lead annual raptor monitoring at Raptor Hill in Glan, Sarangani.



Each migration season, local environment workers and birdwatchers record species numbers, roosting sites, and migration schedules, providing critical data to guide local conservation measures.



According to the Sarangani PIO, these long-term observations helped shape Municipal Ordinance No. 22-005, which declares September and October as Langyaw Langgam Festival months, celebrating the birds’ arrival and raising awareness about their ecological importance.



In a separate October 3 Facebook post, Atty. Alex Tiongco, head of Raptorwatch, expressed his support for the ordinance.



“The annual celebration of Langyaw Langgam Festival is now mandated by Municipal Law of Glan! The best is yet to be!” he wrote.



He also highlighted the growing “Raptor Tribe,” which includes the original “Raptor Boys,” young men who first joined monitoring years ago, and newer volunteers.



During this year’s festival, the first held since the pandemic, the Japanese Society for the Preservation of Birds also donated four binoculars and a spotting scope to PENRO.

The Japan-based organization, supporting the study and protection of wild birds, had earlier contributed similar equipment for spring migration monitoring, supporting ongoing field observation and data collection.

As the raptors continue their journey to Indonesia, the skies above Raptor Hill remain a reminder of the enduring commitment of the community that has watched over these migratory visitors for more than a decade. (Guia A. Rebollido/MindaNews)