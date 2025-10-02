BARMM Parliament speaker Pangalian Balindong dies at 85

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 2 Oct) — Bangsamoro Transition Authority Parliament Speaker Ali Pangalian M. Balindong has bid goodbye to his loved ones and constituents dawn on Thursday.

Speaker Ali Pangalian M. Balindong. Photo from the Facebook page of the Bangsamoro Speaker’s Office

He was recuperating at the St. Luke’s Medical Center in Quezon City due to an undisclosed illness.

Balindong, 85, is a veteran lawyer and political figure. He stands as one of the most consequential leaders in the history of the Bangsamoro region, with a decades-long career defined by an unwavering pursuit of peace, self-determination, and moral governance.

He was born on January 1, 1940, in Pualas, Lanao del Sur, of the influential Balindong clan. Because of his dedication, he rose to the highest legislative office in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

After graduating with a Political Science degree and a Bachelor of Laws from Manuel L. Quezon University (MLQU) in Manila in the 1960s, he passed the Bar in 1967.

From MNLF counsel to legislative architect

Balindong’s public service began not only in politics but at the very heart of the Moro struggle. He served as legal counsel for the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) and was an integral part of various peace negotiations, including a role in the Consultative Legal Panel during the peace engagement in Tripoli, Libya.

His legislative experience is extensive:

1971: He was elected as a delegate to the Philippine Constitutional Convention, representing Lanao del Sur.

1990s: He entered the regional legislative arena, becoming an assemblyman and later the Speaker of the Regional Legislative Assembly (RLA) of the defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) from 1991–1993.

National Congress: He was elected as representative for the Second District of Lanao del Sur in 1995 and served multiple terms from 2007 to 2016, ultimately holding the prestigious post of Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives for Mindanao.

His most notable legislative contribution is his strong advocacy for the Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL), which was later enacted as the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL)—the foundational law that established the BARMM.

Champion of cultural integrity and religious labeling

Throughout his career, Balindong has consistently championed bills aimed at protecting the identity and dignity of the Muslim Filipinos. He authored the “Moro History, Culture, and Identity Studies Act” (House Bill No. 4832) to integrate Moro history into the college curriculum and was a principal advocate for the law establishing the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF).

A key piece of social legislation he pushed for was Bill No. 1447, which sought to prohibit the use of religious labels like “Muslim” or “Christian” when describing criminal suspects in the media, a move designed to combat religious and ethnic stigma.

In a recent demonstration of his commitment to moral governance, Balindong publicly affirmed his refusal to sign the controversial Bangsamoro Autonomy Act No. 77 (BAA 77), a redistricting measure that the Supreme Court later declared unconstitutional. This principled stand highlighted his commitment to legality and integrity over political expediency.

In 2019, Balindong was elected as the inaugural Speaker of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Parliament. His leadership was reaffirmed in 2022 when he was reelected as Speaker of the current BTA Parliament, where he continued to steer the legislative body until his passing.

Under his guidance, the Parliament has passed critical foundational codes and landmark budgets, including the significant ₱94.41-billion BARMM budget for 2025, which includes major allocations for the education sector.

His life story, captured in the 2021 biography “The Revolutionary Democrat: The Life and Times of Pangalian M. Balindong,” was recently honored by the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) in Lanao del Sur with the Golden Pillar of Law Award, recognizing his decades of distinguished service as both a lawyer and a public servant dedicated to the Bangsamoro people.

Tribute from colleagues and leaders of the Bangsamoro region

The national and Bangsamoro flags were flown at half-mast on Thursday at the Bangsamoro Government Center in his honor.

The Bangsamoro government remembered Balindong as “more than a leader—he was a guiding light whose wisdom, humility, and dedication touched the lives of many,” adding that his “legacy of service to the Bangsamoro will live on.”

A respected statesman, Speaker Balindong was instrumental in the region’s quest for autonomy. Colleagues noted his pivotal role in guiding the BTA during its formative years.

OPAPRU Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. lauded the late Speaker as a “trailblazer” and one of the national government’s most distinguished partners in the peace process, citing his principal authorship of the BBL. Galvez noted Balindong’s vision of “an enlightened Philippines … of an enlightened government, national, regional, and local governments working together.”

Condolences also poured in from officials at all levels, highlighting Balindong’s extensive career in public service from local to national government.

The Cotabato City Government extended condolences, stating Balindong’s “legacy of courage, wisdom, and service will remain a guiding light” for the region.

Member of Parliament (MP) Naguib Sinarimbo called Balindong (“Kaka Ali”) an “important pillar of the Bangsamoro struggle” who provided pioneering legal assistance to the Moro liberation movement and tirelessly defended the peace agreement in Congress.

BTA Deputy Speaker Nabil Tan, who served as Balindong’s Majority Floor Leader in the ARMM, described him as a “kind man, very fatherly,” who “concluded your service to the Bangsamoro.”

Speaker Balindong is widely remembered for his deep care for his people and his consistent vision of lasting peace, with many calling his passing a great loss not only to the Bangsamoro but to the entire Filipino nation. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)