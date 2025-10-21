WebClick Tracer

BARMM Parliament elects new speaker

By  Ferdinandh B. Cabrera

|  October 21, 2025 - 6:35 pm

COTABATO City (MindaNews/21 October)— The Bangsamoro Transition Authority elected Senior Minister and Member of the Parliament Mohammad Yacob as the new Speaker, replacing the late Speaker lawyer Pangalian Balindong who died from an undisclosed illness last October 2, 2025.

Elected unanimously by his colleagues in the Parliament Tuesday, October 21, Yacob first served as the Minister of Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Agrarian Reform (MAFAR) and later as Senior Minister. (Ferdinandh Cabrera/MindaNews)

Senior Minister and new speaker of the Bangsamoro Parliament Mohammad Yacob. (Supplied Photo)

