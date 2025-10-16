Archdiocese of Davao to lead Catholics in protest vs corruption

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 16 Oct) — The Archdiocese of Davao is calling on Catholics to join a big protest action — dubbed the “Archdiocesan Penitential Walk and Holy Sacrifice of the Mass” — on Oct. 25 to denounce the massive and widespread government corruption in the country.

Davao Archbishop Romulo G. Valles. MindaNews photo

In his Circular 49 dated October 15, Davao Archbishop Romulo G. Valles called on members of the Catholic Church — including the clergy, religious, parishes, families, Catholic schools, Gagmayng Kristohanong Katilingban (GKK), and Archdiocesan Council of Lay Associations and Integrated Movement (ACLAIM) — to participate in the movement amid the growing controversy surrounding anomalous flood control projects involving government officials and private businesses.

“As God’s people in Davao, let us manifest our unified act of prayer and repentance. In humility, we ask the Lord to heal our land, even as we express our deep concern over the unprecedented massive corruption that we see plaguing our nation,” he said.

Valles quoted a line from the statement of the Catholic Bishop Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) in its pastoral letter on corruption in flood-control projects dated Sept. 8, which urged the Catholic faithful to make “corruption shameful again — ang pagpangawkaw makauulaw.”

Except for monasteries such as the Pink Sisters and Carmelite Nuns, there will be no 6 a.m. Mass in all parishes and public chapels in the Archdiocese to give way for the event.

Participants will gather at three designated starting points for the penitential walk.

According to Valles, those from the Sacred Heart Vicariate, La Purisima Vicariate, Santo Rosario Vicariate, San Pablo Vicariate, ACCLAIM members, and Catholic schools will assemble along Tulip Road at the Davao Coastal Road; Magsaysay Park will serve as the starting point for participants from the Santa Ana Vicariate, Immaculate Conception Vicariate, and Saint James Vicariate; and members of the San Pedro Vicariate will begin their walk from Doña Vicente Park.

The event will begin with prayers at 4:15 a.m., after which participants will simultaneously march to the Agila Stage (fronting Unitop) along San Pedro St., where the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass is scheduled to start at 6 a.m.

The prelate urged participants to come in white shirts or clothing or attach white ribbons to their attire.

They are also encouraged to bring rosaries, candles, drinking water, and an umbrella or raincoat.

“Let us come together as one family of faith — walking humbly with the Lord, praying for forgiveness, and committing ourselves anew to honesty, integrity, and justice,” he said. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)