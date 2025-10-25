Archbishop Valles calls corrupt officials ‘shameless’; tells flock to make corruption shameful again

Davao Archbishop Romulo G. Valles presides the “Holy Sacrifice of the Mass” along San Pedro Street, following a penitential walk on Saturday morning (25 October 2025). MindaNews photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 25 October) – Calling them “shameless” for stealing government funds meant for the Filipino people, Davao Archbishop Romulo G. Valles vented out against politicians and other government officials involved in systemic corruption in the country.

During the “Holy Sacrifice of the Mass” along San Pedro Street on Saturday, Valles urged the Catholic faithful to remain vigilant, emphasizing that one could not claim belief in Christ while staying indifferent, turning a deaf ear, and refusing to take part “in fighting this evil in our midst.”

The prelate presided over the eucharistic mass, celebrated in Cebuano, following the penitential walk, where the church leader urged thousands of Catholic faithful to “make corruption shameful again.”

“That has always been something shameful, but as we can see now, there’s no more shame. Thick-faced. They even flaunt it instead of hiding it — no shame at all,” he said.

He said that the greed for money by those in power has deprived the Filipino people of essential government projects and services.

He said some government officials are enriching themselves with public funds while many Filipinos continue to live in poverty, many of whom are hungry and homeless.

“Brothers and sisters, we are not truly poor. We are not lacking. Our money has simply been stolen—our national funds plundered. That money comes from your taxes, from both the rich and the poor,” he said.

Those in government, Valles said, are supposed to serve the public, but lamented that they are the ones “oppressing, deceiving, and stealing from us.”

The religious gathering was the largest ever organized by the Archdiocese of Davao, drawing Catholic faithful from 43 parishes, 1,315 Gagmayng Kristohanong Katilingbang (GKK), and schools in Davao, according to Monsignor Paul Cuison, rector of the San Pedro Cathedral.

Participants came in white shirts, many bearing the statement “make corruption shameful again — ang pagpangawkaw makauulaw.”

The penitential walk started at three designated points.

Those from the Sacred Heart Vicariate, La Purisima Vicariate, Santo Rosario Vicariate, San Pablo Vicariate, ACCLAIM members, and Catholic schools assembled along Tulip Road at the Davao Coastal Road.

Magsaysay Park served as the starting point for participants from the Santa Ana Vicariate, Immaculate Conception Vicariate, and Saint James Vicariate, and members of the San Pedro Vicariate began their walk from Doña Vicenta Park.

Capt. Hazel Caballero, spokesperson of the Davao City Police Office, said the event was attended by around 10,000 individuals.

Valles urged the people to remain vigilant amid the ongoing government investigation into corruption, particularly the scandal involving anomalous flood control projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) that have dragged the names of several lawmakers.

He said many Filipinos suffer from flooding due to ghost and substandard flood control projects, as well as poor government services.

He also reiterated his support to the call of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines for transparency in the proceedings, findings, and recommendations of the Independent Commission on Infrastructure; access to all necessary documents and witnesses, including those shielded by political privilege; public disclosure of budget insertions and project allocations, particularly those linked to unprogrammed or duplicate DPWH projects; and protection for whistleblowers and technical personnel who come forward in good faith.

With billions of pesos stolen from government coffers, Valles said the Filipino students are suffering from deficiencies in basic education services and are forced to cram in overcrowded classrooms due to inadequate school facilities.

“Classes end at noon under the scorching heat, and as they head home, another batch of children comes in for the afternoon shift. That’s because schools operate in two shifts every day. Why? They say we lack the funds to build more classrooms and schools,” he said.

He said corruption hinders the learning of schoolchildren, many of whom are malnourished, as funds intended to improve education and social services are being stolen.

The prelate said that the public can put an end to corruption if they strengthen their belief in God.

“We can only overcome the ugliness of corruption if our hearts return to God. With God, He will transform the face of the Filipino people,” he said. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)