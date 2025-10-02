Agusan state college warns against substandard school building projects

SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 2 Oct) — A routine inspection at the construction sites turned into a firm reminder that the Agusan del Sur State College of Agriculture and Technology (ASSCAT) in Bunawan town will not tolerate substandard work or ghost projects that waste public funds.

Top officials of ASSCAT in Bunawan, Agusan del Sur inspect ongoing construction projects Sept. 29 to ensure they are on track with the timeline and meet required standards. Photo courtesy of ASSCAT

ASSCAT President Joy C. Capistrano, along with Vice Presidents Carmelo S. Llanto and Ferdinand A. Dumalagan, visited the construction sites of two multi-million-peso projects: the ₱37-million College of Teacher Education (CTE) Building Phase I and the ₱18.45-million Graduate Studies Building.

This development was posted on the ASSCAT social media page on Sept. 29 with a headline in capital letters: “BAWAL ANG SUBSTANDARD ug GHOST PROJECTS!”

Accompanied by in-house engineers from the Project Management Unit, the college officials scrutinized the quality of materials, construction pace, and compliance with the timeline.

The CTE Building, set for completion in May 2026, is designed to host modern classrooms, faculty rooms, and offices, while the Graduate Studies Building will house upgraded spaces for advanced academic work and research.

“The inspection highlighted ASSCAT’s commitment to transparency and accountability in the use of public funds, as well as its drive to provide facilities that match the growing needs of its students and faculty,” the college’s Facebook post said.

The school officials’ visit and scrutiny of the construction projects followed the nationwide uproar over substandard and ghost projects as Congress investigated non-existent or faulty flood-control projects costing billions of pesos. (Chris V. Panganiban / MindaNews)