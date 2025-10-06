Agusan del Sur bags 3 awards at national tourism tilt

Pinandagatan Falls in Barangay New Tubigon, Sibagat, Agusan del Sur. Photo courtesy of Sibagat Angat Facebook page

SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 6 October) — Agusan del Sur won three major prizes in the 2025 Association of Tourism Officers in the Philippines National Tourism Pearl Awards on October 2 in Baguio City, according to the Agusan del Sur Provincial Tourism Office social media page.

The province’s AgsurVenture 2024, organized by the Provincial Tourism Office, was named grand winner in Best Tourism Local Event Hosting (Provincial Level) for showcasing adventure, agri-tourism, and cultural attractions.

The Municipality of Sibagat’s video entry “Sibat: An Escape to the Haven of Healing” was declared grand winner in Best Promotional Video (Municipal Category). The feature highlighted local destinations including abaca weaving, Pinandagatan Falls, Yugos Canyon, Lauan Forest, and Manangi Ecofarm.

In addition, the Lake Panlabuhan Floating Village was the 1st runner-up in Best Practices for Community-Based Tourism, affirming the strength of grassroots-led initiatives in sustainable tourism.

Officials said the victories serve not only as recognition but also as an inspiration for the people of the province and other local governments nationwide that genuine tourism success thrives in unity, dedication, and pride in culture and the environment. (Chris V. Panganiban/MindaNews)